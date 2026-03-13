MLV All-Star Commemorative Tickets Available

Fans who attend the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match and even those who cannot make it can purchase a unique souvenir commemorating the match, which will be broadcast nationally on CBS and Paramount+ at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, March 28.

Volleyball fans can click here to order a commemorative ticket customized to their own or their favorite seat number. Users can add the section, row and seat number to replicate any seat available inside Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.

The ticket will be printed on both sides and feature a distinctive design. The commemorative item measures 3 inches by 7 inches. Fans can order the ticket alone for $20 or add a special Lucite case for $45.

MLV's history-making All-Star Match will be played at the home of the Orlando Valkyries, where the league's top stars will take the court. All-Star tickets are available through Ticketmaster or via links on the MLV Tickets Central page on the league website.

Fans unable to attend can tune in to the nationally televised match on CBS and Paramount+. For more information on the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, tickets, and to sign up for news and updates, visit ProVolleyball.com/all-star-2026. ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL Major League Volleyball, competing in its third season, is the longest-running formal professional volleyball league in the United States. Designed to elevate the sport through world class competition, commercial innovation, and cultural relevance, MLV brings together elite athletes, visionary leadership and global ambition. With alignment to USA Volleyball and a commitment to Olympic development, MLV serves as the premier pathway from professional play to the world stage. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com .







