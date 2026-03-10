Supernovas Close Road Trip at Columbus

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas opposite hitter Emily Londot(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will close out its season-long, three-match road swing Tuesday night against the last-place Columbus Fury.

Facing the Fury for the third time this season and the first time in Columbus since an early-season matchup on Jan. 10, the Supernovas aim to break the tie in the season series. First serve is set for 6 p.m. CDT at Nationwide Arena. Tuesday's match will stream nationally on the Roku Sports Channel and can be heard worldwide on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

Match Details at Columbus

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (7-9) at Columbus Fury (3-11)

When: Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. CDT

Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Watch: Roku Sports Channel

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Tied 1-1, Third of four meetings, two of two at Nationwide Arena.

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 8-2 (Jan. 22, 2026, last matchup, 3-1 Columbus)

The Supernovas' recent skid continued with a four-set loss to the Grand Rapids Rise on Saturday, but outside hitter Sarah Parsons and libero Elena Oglivie each turned in standout performances. Making just her second start in the last 11 matches, Parsons recorded a match-high 15 kills and a season-high 19 digs while leading the Omaha offense. Oglivie, returning to Grand Rapids for the first time since the blockbuster trade Feb. 13, anchored the team's floor defense with a Supernovas career-high 21 digs while posting a 61% positive passing rate.

Columbus sits in eighth place with a 3-11 record at the halfway point of its 2026 season. Offensively, the Fury are led by outside hitter Raina Terry, who is enjoying a second-year breakout with a team-leading 266 points and 228 kills, both third in the league. Megan Lush joins Terry on the outside and grades out as one of the league's elite passers. Her 126 points and 87 kills both rank third on the team, while she has added a team-high 162 digs and averages 2.89 per set.

Regan Pittman-Nelson leads the Fury at the net, anchoring the league's top blocking unit at 2.70 blocks per set. The 6-foot-4 third-year pro leads the league in both total blocks (39) and blocks per set (0.83), while also contributing 2.72 points per set offensively. She has been a focal point for Columbus in the two previous meetings with Omaha, combining for 27 points, 21 kills and six blocks across eight sets. Like Omaha's most recent opponent in Grand Rapids, the Fury have recently changed setters, with Audrey Pak starting eight of the last nine sets ahead of Ashley Evans. The UCLA rookie dished out 28 assists and nine digs in relief against San Diego on March 1 before finishing with 35 assists, 10 digs and three blocks as the starter in a four-set loss to Orlando on March 5.

REINHARDT ON THE RISE

Drafted No. 8 overall out of Creighton in the 2025 MLV Draft, middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt has quickly become one of the top middle blockers in the league as a rookie.

Reinhardt ranks among the league leaders in multiple categories, which includes being second third in both hitting percentage (.364) and aces (13).

The former All-American is coming off a stellar weekend, combining to hit .545 on 22 swings with 13 kills and just one error across eight sets

Her blocking has also continued to ascend, racking up nine of her 22 blocks in the last four matches. She also tied the Supernovas four-set, single-match blocks record earlier this season when she logged six blocks in the win over league leader Indy on Jan. 24.

Her true breakout came in Omaha's five-set win over San Diego on Jan. 30, when the Wisconsin native erupted for 18 kills on a blistering .640 clip with two blocks. Her 20 points, 18 kills and .640 hitting percentage all set single-match franchise records for a middle blocker.

Category Total MB Rank League Rank

Points 120 5th -

Kills 85 5th -

Hitting % 0.364 2nd 3rd

Kill % 0.462 6th 6th

Service Aces 13 2nd T-3rd

Blocks 22 11th 13th

Digs 38 3rd -

GROUND CONTROL TO OGLIVIE

As one of the league's top young liberos, Oglivie is in the midst of a standout season, totaling 196 digs and 3.77 digs per set, which is second in the league. Oglivie has shined in her first four Supernovas matches, averaging 15.3 digs per match while reaching a career-high nine assists at San Diego on Feb. 22.

She arrives in Omaha tasked with helping stabilize the Supernovas' serve receive, which had shifted to a double-libero system featuring Allison Holder and Morgan Hentz prior to the trade.

Oglivie is tied for fourth among all MLV liberos with a 58% positive passing rate while handling the fifth-most receptions in the league (257).

Her 28% perfect passing rate ranks third among the league liberos, further solidifying the second-year pro as one of the MLV's premier backcourt anchors.

LONDOT LIFT-OFF

Supernovas second-year opposite Emily Londot was another bright spot for Omaha last weekend, delivering the offensive firepower and thunderous swings she first became known for during her five-year collegiate career at Ohio State from 2020-25.

Londot was the standout performer in last Thursday's showdown against Atlanta, posting a team-high 16 kills on a .333 hitting percentage while adding 12 digs. It marked her third double-double of the season and her second straight after recording 11 kills and 12 digs at San Diego on Feb. 22.

The former Buckeye followed up with an even stronger performance against the league-leading Ignite on March 1, recording a match-high 19 points on 17 kills, one block and one ace. She again hit .333 while adding five digs and two assists.

In total, Londot produced 35 points over the two matches, finishing with 33 kills, 17 digs, one ace and one block while hitting .310. That averages out to 4.38 points, 4.13 kills and 2.13 digs per set across eight total sets.

Category Stat Opposite Rank League Rank

Points 164 1st 11th

Points/Set 3.28 3rd 17th

Kills 145 1st 11th

Kills/Set 2.90 3rd 17th

Hitting % 0.241 5th -

Digs/Set 2.12 5th -

Blocks 14 T-3rd -

DRAFT. DEVELOP. DELIVER.

As one of the youngest teams in the MLV, the Supernovas have relied heavily on production from their homegrown talent-especially when it comes to scoring points.

When examining which teams have drafted and developed players currently on their 2026 roster, Omaha is tied for third with four: OPP Emily Londot, MB Toyosi Onabanjo, MB Kiara Reinhardt and setter Brooke Mosher.

Omaha and Columbus stand out as the two teams most reliant on homegrown talent, ranking first and second in the percentage of points, kills and blocks produced by their drafted players. That's not surprising considering Reinhardt and Onabanjo are the Supernovas' two most recent first-round picks, while Londot has emerged statistically as one of the league's top-three opposites this season.

No. 7 overall pick Averi Carlson runs the offense for Atlanta, which helps explain why the Vibe lead the league by a wide margin in the percentage of assists coming from homegrown players.

Team Homegrown Players % Points % Kills % Blocks % Aces % Digs % Assists

Indy 6 22% 22% 18% 31% 38% 6%

Atlanta 5 19% 17% 22% 33% 24% 61%

Omaha 4 34% 33% 40% 38% 17% 5%

Columbus 4 47% 49% 38% 35% 19% 1%

Grand Rapids 4 11% 10% 12% 24% 10% 17%

Orlando 4 18% 14% 24% 46% 5% 1%

San Diego 4 25% 28% 14% 14% 20% 1%

Dallas 2 30% 33% 15% 23% 14% 1%

