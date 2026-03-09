Omaha Supernovas Launch "Crawford's Corner" Youth Initiative with B&B Sports Academy

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are proud to announce a community-driven partnership with B&B Sports Academy, the nonprofit boxing academy founded by historic world boxing champion and Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford.

Throughout the 2026 season, B&B Sports Academy has had a dedicated presence at all 14 Supernovas home matches at the CHI Health Center. Through the partnership, tickets have been provided to area youth, with Section 125 designated as "Crawford's Corner."

"The Omaha Supernovas are a bright spot in Omaha sports and I am thrilled to have the B&B Sports Academy partner with the top professional volleyball franchise in Major League Volleyball," Crawford said. "Getting the chance to see elite athletes perform live will be a great experience for the kids from B&B and the Omaha area and will provide extra motivation for them to chase their own goals."

"This partnership is special because we want every young athlete to know what it feels like to be truly supported in their sport," Supernovas President-In-Waiting Amanda Sjuts shared. "The Omaha Supernovas embody that support systemthrough teammates, coaches, performance staff, our front office and ownership, and the incredible engagement of our fans - young athletes can see firsthand the belief we pour into our players. Providing tickets for them to attend a match is just one small way we can give back, spark inspiration, and show kids that their dreams have a place in the world of sports. When youth feel seen, encouraged, and part of something bigger, that's where real impact begins."

Co-founded by Crawford and Brian "Bomac" Mcintyre, the B&B Sports Academy opened in October 2013. The nonprofit located in the heart of North Omaha is dedicated to building the body, mind and character of young people in need of positive, structured activities. Expert, caring coaches help members reach goals inside and outside the ring by instilling confidence, discipline and healthy habits in to all of the facility's members regardless of their athletic goals.

Crawford led the Supernovas on to the court for their home opener on January 8 with several members of the B&B team taking in the victory from courtside.







