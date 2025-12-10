All Four Mojo Draft Picks Earn AVCA All-Region Honors

SAN DIEGO - All four members of the Mojo's 2025 draft class earned American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region honors, the organization announced Tuesday, as the quartet close out their collegiate careers. The group includes outside hitter Elia Rubin, who was named Pacific Region Player of the Year, along with outside hitter Hayden Kubik, libero Gillian Grimes and outside hitter Allison Jacobs, all of whom secured regional recognition following standout senior seasons.

Rubin was named AVCA Pacific Region Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Pacific Region honors after an exceptional senior season at Stanford. A four-time all-conference selection and semifinalist for AVCA Player of the Year, Rubin led the Cardinal with 3.98 points per set, 3.43 kills per set and 12 double-doubles.

She ranks fourth in the ACC in aces per set with 0.39 and recently became the 11th Stanford player to record both 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs. Rubin also holds the program record for aces in the rally scoring era with 150. Rubin and Stanford continue their NCAA Championship run on Friday, Dec. 12, in Austin, Texas, against Wisconsin. First serve is set for 11:30 a.m. PT on ESPN.

Kubik earned a place on the AVCA South All-Region Team after delivering the most productive offensive season of her Tennessee career. Kubik led the Lady Vols in kills with 390, kills per set with 4.19, points with 431.0 and points per set with 4.63. She reached double-figure kills in 24 matches and recorded 20 or more kills four times.

Kubik posted a career-high 27 kills on a .449 hitting percentage in a reverse sweep at LSU. She ranked in the top ten in the SEC in kills per set and points per set while adding 209 digs and seven double-doubles. The West Des Moines, Iowa, native concludes her career with 610 kills, 468 digs, 51 blocks and 41 aces.

Grimes was selected to the AVCA All-East Coast Region Team following a strong final season at Penn State. Grimes was named Big Ten Libero of the Year and finished with 441 digs, averaging 3.64 per set, along with 30 aces.

A two-time All-Big Ten selection and team captain, Grimes anchored the Nittany Lions back row with consistent passing and defensive leadership.

Jacobs earned AVCA North All-Region honors after her best season at Wisconsin. Jacobs recorded 473 kills on a .243 hitting percentage along with career highs in digs with 227, aces with 34 and blocks with 63.

She ranked fourth in the Big Ten in kills and points, fifth in kills per set with 3.93 and sixth in points per set with 4.52. Jacobs posted double-digit kills in 25 of her 33 matches and registered 19 kills in the Badgers NCAA Tournament first round win against Xavier.

With four AVCA All-Region honorees and one regional player of the year, the Mojo will enter their inaugural season with a draft class that has excelled at the highest levels of collegiate volleyball.

