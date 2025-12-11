Major League Volleyball Announces Extensive 2026 National Broadcast Schedule

Published on December 11, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







50-match schedule sets new standard for league entering its third season; All-Star Match once again slated for CBS Television Network.

Major League Volleyball has announced a landmark 50-match national broadcast schedule, marking the league's most expansive media rollout to date and another milestone in the continued growth of professional volleyball in the United States.

For the San Diego Mojo, the 2026 slate includes nine nationally broadcast games across CBS Sports Network, Roku Sports Channel, VICE and ION, giving fans across the country more opportunities to watch the team on major platforms throughout the season.

The schedule will deliver extensive live coverage of several marquee matchups, culminating in the Major League Volleyball Championship in May. CBS Sports and Roku Sports Channel will again serve as league partners, and will be joined by ION, which will broadcast the MLV Championship semifinals and final live, and VICE, the league's newest media outlet.

Fans will be able to tune in through a mix of national networks, providing unmatched access to the league and its athletes. For the third year in a row, all other matches will also stream on the MLV YouTube channel and through local broadcast agreements in team markets.

The broadcast slate includes:

A trio of matches on opening weekend, including Orlando raising its championship banner on Friday, Jan. 9, and Dallas playing its first match in team history on Saturday, Jan. 10, both on Roku Sports Channel. Atlanta then hosts Grand Rapids to open CBS Sports Network coverage on Sunday, Jan. 11.

A Thursday "Match of the Week" on Roku Sports Channel at least 11 times during the season, including eight consecutive weeks in February and March.

Matches on 10 Sundays from February through the end of the season on VICE.

The second Major League Volleyball All-Star Match live on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The MLV Championship on ION, a network available in every U.S. television household over the air and across major pay TV and connected TV or FAST services.

MLV's expanded national broadcast reach continues to increase the league's visibility, strengthen partnerships with media and corporate sponsors and build a premier environment for professional volleyball talent.

The full 50-match broadcast schedule, including airtimes and platforms, is available below.

2026 Season Information

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, with the Mojo opening on January 8 in Omaha before returning to Viejas Arena for a marquee Opening Night matchup against the defending champion Orlando Valkyries on January 11. Mojo fans can purchase single game tickets now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







