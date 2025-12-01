Mojo Draft Picks Set for National Spotlight in 2025 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament

Published on November 30, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - Four future Mojo standouts selected in the 2025 MLV Draft - Hayden Kubik (Tennessee), Gillian Grimes (Penn State), Allison Jacobs (Michigan) and Elia Rubin (Stanford) - are set to take center stage in the 2025 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament, adding major relevance to one of the most competitive brackets in recent years. Their postseason runs also come with a strong local tie, as the University of San Diego earned an automatic berth to join the field and represent the city on the national stage.

HAYDEN KUBIK - OUTSIDE HITTER, TENNESSEE

Tennessee earned the No. 7 seed in the Kentucky Quadrant, placing Hayden Kubik in a strong position to make an immediate postseason impact.

First-round matchup: Tennessee (20-7) vs. Utah State (23-7)

Kubik, a 6-2 outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa, has been one of the Volunteers' most consistent offensive options. Her versatility and physicality on the pin will be essential as Tennessee navigates a quadrant headlined by No. 1 seed Kentucky, No. 2 Arizona State, and No. 3 Creighton.

GILLIAN GRIMES - LIBERO, PENN STATE

The defending national champions return to the bracket as the No. 8 seed in the Texas Quadrant, where senior libero Gillian Grimes anchors the Nittany Lions' back row.

First-round matchup: Penn State (18-12) vs. South Florida (17-12)

Grimes, a 5-6 libero from Westchester, Illinois, has been central to Penn State's defensive identity, helping stabilize a team playing in the same quadrant as national contenders Texas, Wisconsin and Stanford. Her postseason experience and elite serve-receive will be key as Penn State attempts another deep run.

ALLISON JACOBS - OUTSIDE HITTER, MICHIGAN

Michigan enters the Pitt Quadrant as the No. 8 seed and draws one of the most competitive opening-round tests.

First-round matchup: Michigan (21-10) vs. Xavier (26-4)

Jacobs, a 5-11 outside hitter from Stevenson Ranch, California, has been a consistent and high-IQ attacker for the Wolverines. Her ability to score out of system will be essential in a quadrant dominated by No. 1 Pitt - a program that has reached four straight Final Fours - as well as Iowa State, Minnesota and Purdue.

ELIA RUBIN - OUTSIDE HITTER, STANFORD

One of the most decorated players in the field, Stanford's Elia Rubin leads a Cardinal team that enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Texas Quadrant.

First-round matchup: Stanford (27-4) vs. Utah Valley (16-10)

Rubin, a 6-1 outside hitter from Santa Monica, California, brings Stanford's trademark combination of poise and firepower. With Texas, Wisconsin and Penn State also in their quadrant, the road to the Final Four is steep - but Stanford's experience and balance make them one of the tournament's most dangerous threats.

Local Spotlight: USD Back in the Tournament

San Diego fans also have a hometown program in the mix. USD (25-4) earned the No. 8 seed in the Nebraska Quadrant, opening against Kansas State. A potential second-round matchup with top-seeded Nebraska adds intrigue as the Toreros look to continue their recent run of postseason success.

This year's bracket is loaded with high-efficiency offenses, veteran defensive specialists and elite coaching - the exact environment that showcases the skill sets of the Mojo's newest draftees.

The first round begins December 4-5, with regional semifinals set for December 11-14. The Final Four lands in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center on December 18, followed by the national championship on December 21.

As Kubik, Grimes, Jacobs and Rubin begin their postseason journeys, Mojo fans will get an early glimpse at the talent and competitiveness that will soon define the organization's next chapter.

2025 DI women's volleyball championship schedule

First round: Dec. 4-5

Thursday, Dec. 4

6:30 p.m. | No. 7 Tennessee vs. Utah State

Friday, Dec. 5

4 p.m. | No. 8 Xavier vs. Michigan

5:30 p.m. | No. 8 Penn State vs. South Florida

5:30 p.m. | No. 8 San Diego vs. Kansas State

10 p.m. | No. 2 Stanford vs. Utah Valley

Second round: Dec. 5-6

Regionals: Dec. 11 and 13 or Dec. 12 and 14

Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 18

National championship: 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21 | ABC

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, with the Mojo beginning the season on January 8 in Omaha before returning to Viejas Arena for a marquee Opening Night matchup against the defending champion Orlando Valkyries on January 11. Mojo fans can purchase single-game tickets now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.