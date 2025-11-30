San Diego Mojo Add Skyler Marushige as Assistant Coach

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo announced the addition of Skyler Marushige to the coaching staff as an assistant coach on Sunday, bringing a dynamic blend of technical expertise, strength and conditioning knowledge, and multi-level coaching experience to the program.

Marushige arrives in San Diego after coaching with WAVE Volleyball beginning in 2023, where he worked across girls' and boys' programs as well as men's and women's collegiate teams. His wide-ranging background also includes roles at the high school and club levels, giving him a well-rounded understanding of athlete development, training progression, and team culture.

A former collegiate and professional player, Marushige competed at Miramar College, St. Ambrose University, and later with the Texas Tyrants of the National Volleyball Association. His experience on both sides of the sport provides valuable perspective as the Mojo prepare for their third Major League Volleyball season.

Known for his specialization in strength and conditioning, Marushige emphasizes corrective exercise, functional movement, and long-term durability. His coaching philosophy centers on empowering athletes to understand the purpose behind their work, embrace adversity as a teacher, and confidently pursue their full potential.

Away from the court, Marushige is known for his creative personality and positivity - including a few unexpected skills. He can juggle and ride a unicycle, talents that reflect the enthusiasm and joy he brings into every training environment.

