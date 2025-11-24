Mojo Add Four Impact Players in 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo added four impact players to their 2026 roster on Monday, selecting Tennessee outside hitter Hayden Kubik, Penn State libero Gillian Grimes, Michigan outside hitter Allison Jacobs and Stanford outside hitter Elia Rubin in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft.

The Mojo opened their draft by selecting Kubik with the third overall pick, adding one of the SEC's most productive attackers. Kubik earned All-SEC First Team honors this season after posting career highs across the board, leading Tennessee in kills (353), kills per set (4.20), points (391) and points per set (4.65). She ranked among the SEC's top scorers, recorded 22 double-digit kill matches and posted six double-doubles, all in conference play.

With the fourth pick of the second round (12th overall), San Diego selected Grimes, a national champion and one of the country's most reliable back-row leaders. This season, Grimes has appeared in all 28 matches (107 sets) for the Nittany Lions, collecting 392 digs (3.66 per set), 27 aces and 102 assists. She started all 37 matches during Penn State's 2024 title run, finishing with 529 digs (3.92 per set) and 38 aces while earning NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team and All-Big Ten honors. She has surpassed 1,587 career digs over four seasons in Happy Valley and anchored one of the nation's top defensive units.

San Diego added Jacobs with the first pick of the third round (17th overall), bringing in a high-volume Big Ten scorer and All-Big Ten First Team selection. Jacobs has appeared in all 29 matches (105 sets) for Michigan this season, registering career bests in kills (422), kills per set (4.02), aces (32), assists (39) and digs (202). She has produced seven matches with 20 or more kills, including a career-high 26 versus Iowa on Oct. 11. A SoCal native from Stevenson Ranch, Calif., Jacobs began her collegiate career at UCLA before transferring to Michigan.

The Mojo completed their draft class by selecting Rubin with the first pick of the fourth round (25th overall), securing a two-time All-American and one of the nation's most complete six-rotation players. A Santa Monica native, Rubin led Stanford with more than 420 kills in 2024, averaged nearly 4.0 kills per set and added more than 280 digs while earning First Team All-America honors. She helped guide the Cardinal to back-to-back Pac-12 titles in 2022 and 2023 and is a three-time all-conference selection.

The Mojo will welcome their full roster to San Diego when training camp opens on Dec. 1, marking the official start of preparations for the 2026 season.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, with the Mojo opening at home on Jan. 11 against the defending league champion Orlando Valkyries. Mojo fans can now place deposits for season ticket memberships at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).

Player Details

Name: Hayden Kubik

Pronunciation: cubic

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 6-2

Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa

College: Tennessee (Nebraska)

Player Details

Name: Gillian Grimes

Pronunciation: JILL-ian

Position: Libero

Height: 5-6

Hometown: Westchester, Ill.

College: Penn State

Player Details

Name: Allison Jacobs

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 5-11

Hometown: Stevenson Ranch, Calif.

College: Michigan (UCLA)

Player Details

Name: Elia Rubin

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 6-1

Hometown: Santa Monica, Calif.

College: Stanford







