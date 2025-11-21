Single Game Tickets for San Diego Mojo's Third Season at Viejas Arena on Sale Now

Published on November 21, 2025

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - Single-game tickets for the San Diego Mojo's third season at Viejas Arena are on sale now, giving fans the chance to secure their seats for every 2026 Major League Volleyball home match on the San Diego State University campus.

The Mojo open the 2026 season on the road before returning to Viejas Arena for their home opener on January 11 against the defending league champion Orlando Valkyries. The full home schedule features marquee matchups throughout the spring and family friendly game times.

Single-game tickets are available online at LetsGoMojo.com or directly through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/artist/3100304, where fans can choose from a variety of seating options that bring them close to the action, including courtside experiences and lower-level seats that put the energy of Major League Volleyball within arm's reach.

"Having played at Viejas Arena against the Mojo the last two seasons, I saw firsthand how loud and engaged the fans were, and their energy stood out to me immediately," said Mojo head coach Alisha Childress. "I am looking forward to growing that connection and creating a home court advantage that reflects the pride and passion of this city and lifts our athletes every time we take the court."

In addition to single-game tickets, the Mojo are offering multi-game flex plans and full season memberships that provide added value, priority seating and access to exclusive member events with players and coaches. Fans interested in attending multiple matches can visit LetsGoMojo.com to compare options and find the plan that best fits their schedule.

The 2026 campaign will mark the Mojo's third season competing in Major League Volleyball, a growing professional league showcasing top indoor talent from the United States and around the world.

For more information on tickets, group outings or premium experiences, visit LetsGoMojo.com or contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







