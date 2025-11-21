Omaha Supernovas Reunite with Onabanjo, Add Veteran Rosenthal

Omaha Supernovas middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, addressed a key positional need ahead of next week's MLV Draft and the start of team training camp, signing middle blockers Toyosi Onabanjo and veteran Jenna Rosenthal.

Both will join the Supernovas and compete for a spot on the franchise's active roster for the 2026 season, which begins on Thursday, Jan. 8 at the CHI Health Center against the San Diego Mojo. Onabanjo returns after contributing to the 2025 Supernovas squad that secured the best regular-season record in MLV, while Rosenthal joins Omaha after stints in Columbus and Atlanta over the past two seasons.

An Omaha draftee, Onabanjo was the Supernovas' first-round pick at No. 8 overall out of Kansas in the 2025 MLV Draft. The 6-foot-1 outside hitter-turned-middle blocker appeared in 21 sets, shining in the back half of the year. The Houston native played in six of the final seven matches, including a combined 26 kills across the final three contests - highlighted by 11 kills and two blocks against Indy in the MLV Semifinals.

Rosenthal, a 6-foot-6 middle blocker from Wisconsin, has spent the past two MLV seasons with the Columbus Fury (2024) and Atlanta Vibe (2025). The Marquette graduate recorded 33 points in 22 sets for the Fury, posting 23 kills, nine blocks, nine digs and one ace. She later signed with the Vibe in the offseason but did not make the initial 2025 roster. However, she would later rejoin the franchise, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster, though she did not appear in a set.

The additions of Onabanjo and Rosenthal bring depth and competition to a middle blocker group expected to be highly contested when training camp opens on Dec. 1. Entering next week's draft, the Supernovas have six middle blockers, including former Nebraska Cornhusker Leyla Blackwell and Creighton Bluejay Elise Goetzinger, Morgan Stout and Janice Leao.

For the 2026 season, MLV teams may have no less than 12 and no more than 16 players on the active roster. Additionally, each team must reserve two active roster spots for college drafted players.

The 2025 MLV Draft is set for Monday, November 24 at 11 a.m. CST with event coverage streamed live on the Roku Sports Channel. The program will be hosted by Olympian Holly McPeak and former Florida State beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick. The Supernovas own a pick in each of the four rounds at Nos. 8, 15, 22 and 29 overall.

