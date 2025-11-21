San Diego Mojo Ready for 2025 MLV Draft on Monday

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo will add four new players to the roster when the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft takes place Monday, Nov. 24. The event will be broadcast live on the Roku Sports Channel, giving fans an inside look at one of the most important days on the league calendar.

The Mojo hold the No. 3 overall pick and four selections total. The draft marks the next major step as San Diego finalizes its roster ahead of training camp in December and the 2026 season that begins on January 8 in Omaha against the Supernovas.

Teams across MLV have spent the past several months scouting collegiate talent, reviewing film and evaluating positional needs. Each franchise will make four picks, and newly drafted players can begin contract discussions with teams shortly after selections are complete.

For San Diego, the draft is an opportunity to add depth, complement returning players and continue building a roster that reflects the competitive identity established under new head coach Alisha Childress. The Mojo finished the 2025 season with momentum and enter draft day focused on balancing experience with emerging talent. Current players Morgan Lewis (2023) and Maya Tabron (2024) originally joined the organization as draft selections in previous years.

How to Watch

The 2025 MLV Draft will stream live for free on the Roku Sports Channel. No sign-up or subscription is required. Fans can watch on Roku devices and TVs or through TheRokuChannel.com on web browsers. The Roku Channel is also available on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVs, Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

A direct link to the Roku Sports Channel feed is available here.

Join the Conversation

Fans can follow along with draft coverage throughout the day on the Mojo's social media platforms. All posts and discussions will include the official event hashtag, #mlvdraft.

San Diego Mojo 2025 MLV Draft Selection Order

Round 1, Selection 3 (3rd overall)

Round 2, Selection 4 (12th overall)

Round 3, Selection 1 (17th overall)

Round 4, Selection 2 (26th overall)

Home Opener

The Mojo home opener is January 11 at Viejas Arena against the defending league champion Orlando Valkyries. Fans can purchase tickets now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







