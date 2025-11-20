Mojo Team Store Debuts Fresh New Look Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

The San Diego Mojo have rolled out a full redesign of the official Mojo Team Store, giving fans a cleaner, faster and more elevated way to purchase their favorite team gear. The updated experience is now live at ShopSDMojo.com, just in time for the 2026 season.

The revamped site features improved navigation, updated category pages and easier checkout. Fans will also notice a refreshed product presentation, making it simpler to browse new arrivals and signature items in Mojo Blue, Gold and Powder Blue.

Alongside the redesign, the shop now includes updated 2026 season gear, with additional drops planned throughout the year. From hoodies and tees to hats and accessories, supporters can rep the Mojo with upgraded styles and a smoother shopping experience.

Fans can explore the updated shop now at ShopSDMojo.com and sign up for email updates on future releases, promotions and exclusive member offers.

