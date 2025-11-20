Omaha Supernovas Add Blake Rawlins as Assistant Coach for 2026 Season
Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Omaha Supernovas News Release
OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, announced today the addition of Blake Rawlins to the 2026 coaching staff as an assistant coach. An elite talent-development specialist, Rawlins joins the organization while continuing in his role as Director of Coach and Player Development for Volleyball Club Nebraska (VCN).
"I'm fired up to join the Omaha Supernovas as an Assistant Coach this season and be a part of their winning culture," said Rawlins. "I'm excited to bring my experience in athlete development and high-level competition to this talented group of players. I want to sincerely thank John Cook and Luka Slabe for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank my coaching mentors, Hugh McCutcheon, Keegan Cook, and my mom for shaping my coaching journey with their guidance, wisdom, and unwavering support. I can't wait to get started!"
Over the past three seasons, Rawlins has played a key role in helping VCN rise to a top-50 national club ranking. This season, he will lead the VCN 17 Elite team, fresh off a top-eight Open finish at the USA Volleyball National Championships, and will continue to serve as lead coach for the College Prep program. Rawlins also consults for multiple Division I programs across the country.
"We are excited to welcome Blake Rawlins to the Omaha Supernovas," head coach Luka Slabe said. "Blake brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to our coaching staff. His exceptional understanding of the game, paired with his ability to teach and inspire players, makes him an invaluable addition."
Before joining VCN, Rawlins spent 11 years with Top Select Volleyball Academy in Florida as Director of Player Development and Recruiting Coordinator, helping the club achieve a top 25 national ranking. His collegiate coaching experience includes contributing to Minnesota's Big Ten championship and Final Four appearance in 2015. In 2017, he served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Women's U21 National Team, and he spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Career Highlights & Accomplishments
Two-time Open National Champion
Two-time Open National Runner-up
Open National third-place finish
11 top-10 Open National finishes
22 USAV Open National Qualifier top-three finishes
Nine USAV Open National Qualifier first-place finishes
Trained more than 160 athletes who went on to compete at the collegiate level
Developed multiple top-tier recruits, including three ranked among the top three nationally
At VCN
2025 Qualified: 16 Open
2024 Qualified: 15 Open, 17 Open
2023 Qualified: 14 Open
Rawlins joins a coaching staff led by Slabe, who also serves as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men's National Team and helped guide the U.S. Women's National Team to its first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2020. Returning alongside Rawlins is assistant coach Thomas Robson, entering his third season with the Supernovas after helping the franchise to the inaugural MLV Championship in 2024 and the league's regular-season title in 2025.
Major League Volleyball Stories from November 20, 2025
- Omaha Supernovas Add Blake Rawlins as Assistant Coach for 2026 Season - Omaha Supernovas
- Guardian Angel Joins Indy Ignite as Exclusive Restoration Partner - Indy Ignite
- Mojo Team Store Debuts Fresh New Look Ahead of 2026 Season - San Diego Mojo
- 2025 Offseason Conversation with Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres - Grand Rapids Rise
- Atlanta Vibe Adds to Minority Ownership Group - Atlanta Vibe
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Supernovas Stories
- Omaha Supernovas Add Blake Rawlins as Assistant Coach for 2026 Season
- Former Husker and Supernova Gina Mancuso-Prososki Named Director of Business Development
- Omaha Supernovas Ink Multi-Year Extension with Primary Partner Rocket Carwash
- Omaha Supernovas Hosting Free Draft Party and Live Show on November 24
- Omaha Supernovas Unveil Customizable Half-Season Ticket Package