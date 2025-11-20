Omaha Supernovas Add Blake Rawlins as Assistant Coach for 2026 Season

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, announced today the addition of Blake Rawlins to the 2026 coaching staff as an assistant coach. An elite talent-development specialist, Rawlins joins the organization while continuing in his role as Director of Coach and Player Development for Volleyball Club Nebraska (VCN).

"I'm fired up to join the Omaha Supernovas as an Assistant Coach this season and be a part of their winning culture," said Rawlins. "I'm excited to bring my experience in athlete development and high-level competition to this talented group of players. I want to sincerely thank John Cook and Luka Slabe for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank my coaching mentors, Hugh McCutcheon, Keegan Cook, and my mom for shaping my coaching journey with their guidance, wisdom, and unwavering support. I can't wait to get started!"

Over the past three seasons, Rawlins has played a key role in helping VCN rise to a top-50 national club ranking. This season, he will lead the VCN 17 Elite team, fresh off a top-eight Open finish at the USA Volleyball National Championships, and will continue to serve as lead coach for the College Prep program. Rawlins also consults for multiple Division I programs across the country.

"We are excited to welcome Blake Rawlins to the Omaha Supernovas," head coach Luka Slabe said. "Blake brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to our coaching staff. His exceptional understanding of the game, paired with his ability to teach and inspire players, makes him an invaluable addition."

Before joining VCN, Rawlins spent 11 years with Top Select Volleyball Academy in Florida as Director of Player Development and Recruiting Coordinator, helping the club achieve a top 25 national ranking. His collegiate coaching experience includes contributing to Minnesota's Big Ten championship and Final Four appearance in 2015. In 2017, he served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Women's U21 National Team, and he spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Career Highlights & Accomplishments

Two-time Open National Champion

Two-time Open National Runner-up

Open National third-place finish

11 top-10 Open National finishes

22 USAV Open National Qualifier top-three finishes

Nine USAV Open National Qualifier first-place finishes

Trained more than 160 athletes who went on to compete at the collegiate level

Developed multiple top-tier recruits, including three ranked among the top three nationally

At VCN

2025 Qualified: 16 Open

2024 Qualified: 15 Open, 17 Open

2023 Qualified: 14 Open

Rawlins joins a coaching staff led by Slabe, who also serves as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men's National Team and helped guide the U.S. Women's National Team to its first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2020. Returning alongside Rawlins is assistant coach Thomas Robson, entering his third season with the Supernovas after helping the franchise to the inaugural MLV Championship in 2024 and the league's regular-season title in 2025.







