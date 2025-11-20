Atlanta Vibe Adds to Minority Ownership Group

The Atlanta Vibe on Thursday announced that Tariq Farid, founder of Edible Arrangements, and Somia Silber, CEO of parent company Edible Brands, have acquired a minority ownership stake in the team through their new sports venture arm, BroadPeak Sports & Entertainment, LLC, led by President Jared Silber. The partnership marks the firm's largest sports venture to date and furthers the Vibe's long-term strategy to become a leading Atlanta sports franchise, a perennial volleyball powerhouse and a mainstay in the Georgia landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tariq, Somia, and Jared to our ownership group," said Colleen Craig, Atlanta Vibe Team Owner. "With their track record of building lasting brands and applying digital expertise to create meaningful consumer connections, they're the perfect partners to help the Vibe shine on the court and in the community."

Farid and Silber are two of Georgia's most respected entrepreneurs and business leaders. Farid founded Edible Arrangements in 1999, growing it from a single store into a global gifting and treats destination with hundreds of locations. As the company expanded into new categories, Edible Brands was established as the parent company to oversee a growing portfolio that now includes Edible Arrangements and Roti Modern Mediterranean, among other consumer brands. Today, Silber steers its continued growth as CEO through innovation, digital transformation and community partnerships. This investment is made personally by the Farid family through their independent firm BroadPeak Sports & Entertainment and is not affiliated with Edible Arrangements or its franchise operations.

"Atlanta has given so much to our family and our business," said Farid. "Through this investment in the Vibe, we're proud to support an organization that embodies excellence, opportunity and community spirit. We see tremendous potential in Major League Volleyball and in Atlanta's growing women's sports landscape."

The Atlanta Vibe 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins with the team's home opener on January 8 at Gas South Arena against the Columbus Fury - building on a 2025 season that featured a 13-match win streak, Rookie of the Year honors and Coach of the Year honors for Atlanta.

The Vibe's announcement comes as Major League Volleyball reaches new ownership heights with buy-in from leaders across major professional sports leagues. In 2027, the league will expand by three teams in Minnesota, Northern California and Washington D.C. Added Tuesday as the 11th MLV franchise, Minnesota will be owned and operated by Minnesota Sports & Entertainment with a portfolio that includes the NHL's Minnesota Wild. The MLV team in Washington D.C. features a leading group from Major League Soccer's D.C. United. The Northern California MLV team is led by two powerhouse names: Vivek Ranadivé, owner and chairman of the NBA's Sacramento Kings, and Theresia Gouw, America's first billionaire female venture capitalist and a limited partner for the NFL's Buffalo Bills.







