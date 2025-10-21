Vibe Hold Second Overall Pick in the 2025 Mlv Draft

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe will have the second overall pick in the upcoming 2025 Major League Volleyball (MLV) Draft, scheduled for Monday, November 24th.

The full draft order has been released, confirming that Atlanta enters the four-round draft with a strong collection of six total picks - including two first-round selections. The Vibe hold the #2 and #7 overall picks in the first round, the #16 overall pick in the second round, the #21 and #23 overall picks in the third round, and the #30 overall pick in the fourth round.

The Vibe acquired the second overall pick as part of the trade that sent Tori Stringer to the Columbus Fury during the league's inaugural season. That deal granted Atlanta Columbus's first-round selections for both the 2024 and 2025 drafts.

Additionally, during the 2024 MLV Draft, the Vibe acquired Indy Ignite's third-round pick as part of the Merritt Beason first-overall selection trade. As a result, Atlanta now holds the 23rd overall pick in this year's draft.

Broadcast information and additional details surrounding the 2025 MLV Draft will be announced in the coming weeks.







