Supernovas Set to Pick Eighth in 2025 MLV Draft on November 24

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will have the eighth overall selection in the 2025 MLV Draft as part of four picks, which is set for Monday, Nov. 24.

The draft order has also been announced for the four-round event. Coming off their regular-season title from the 2025 MLV season, the Supernovas will select last in the first round for the second straight year at No. 8 overall. With the order rotating each round, the franchise will move up one spot in each subsequent selection, holding the No. 15, No. 22 and No. 29 picks.

Team order was determined by slotting teams into two groups. The non-postseason teams and any expansion team(s) comprise the first group of selections from 1 to 4 in each round. The second half of each round (picks 5-8) is made up of the teams that earned postseason bids.

In round one, the Columbus Fury would have had the rights to the second choice, but the actual selection this year will be made by the Atlanta Vibe as the result of a trade for Tori Stringer that took place during the league's first season.

Beginning with round two, teams in each group are moved according to regular season record into the best position available in which they have not previously selected. For the first group of teams, this means Columbus will choose first in the second round, followed by Dallas, Grand Rapids and San Diego. That round will be concluded with a selection from Orlando, then Indy, Omaha and Atlanta.

The third and fourth rounds will follow the same pattern. No team is permitted to choose from the same slot in its group more than once, barring any trades between teams. Teams will have up to eight minutes to make each selection.

Broadcast information and additional details on the 2025 MLV Draft will be announced soon.

For the 2026 season, MLV teams may have no less than 12 and no more than 16 players on the active roster. Each team must reserve two active roster spots for college drafted players.

The Supernovas will celebrate with a Draft Party on Monday evening, November 24, following the draft. More details will be shared soon.







