Orlando Valkyries Set to Select Sixth Overall in 2025 MLV Draft

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Valkyries, 2025 Major League Volleyball Champions, are gearing up for the Major League Volleyball Draft, scheduled for November 24.

The MLV Draft will feature four rounds, with each team originally allotted one pick per round. Following two previous trades, one with Columbus and another with Indy, Atlanta now owns Columbus' first-round pick and Indy's third-round pick, bringing its total to six selections, while Columbus and Indy will each make three.

Orlando enters the draft in a strong position, owning two of the first 15 overall selections, starting with the sixth overall pick in the first round and the 13th overall pick in the second round. The Valkyries will also select 24th in the third round and 31st in the fourth.

"This is such an exciting time of year and one of my favorite moments as a coach," said Head Coach Amy Pauly. "Seeing these athletes achieve their dreams after college is incredibly special. We already feel great about where our team stands, but adding more firepower through the draft will only make us stronger heading into 2026."

The Dallas Pulse, MLV's newest franchise, will make the No. 1 overall selection. Draft order is determined by grouping teams into two categories: The non-postseason teams and any expansion team(s) comprise the first group of selections from 1 to 4 in each round. The second half of each round (picks 5-8) is made up of the teams that earned postseason bids.

For the upcoming 2026 season, each MLV team will feature 12 to 16 players, including two required roster spots reserved for college draft selections. Teams will have eight minutes to make each pick.

Broadcast information and additional details on the 2025 MLV Draft will be announced soon.

2025 MLV Draft Selection Order

First Round

Round 1, Selection 1: Dallas Pulse

Round 1, Selection 2: Atlanta Vibe*

(*via previous trade with Columbus)

Round 1, Selection 3: San Diego Mojo

Round 1, Selection 4: Grand Rapids Rise

Round 1, Selection 5: Indy Ignite

Round 1, Selection 6: Orlando Valkyries

Round 1, Selection 7: Atlanta Vibe

Round 1, Selection 8: Omaha Supernovas

Second Round

Round 2, Selection 9: Columbus Fury

Round 2, Selection 10: Dallas Pulse

Round 2, Selection 11: Grand Rapids Rise

Round 2, Selection 12: San Diego Mojo

Round 2, Selection 13: Orlando Valkyries

Round 2, Selection 14: Indy Ignite

Round 2, Selection 15: Omaha Supernovas

Round 2, Selection 16: Atlanta Vibe

Third Round

Round 3, Selection 17: San Diego Mojo

Round 3, Selection 18: Grand Rapids Rise

Round 3, Selection 19: Dallas Pulse

Round 3, Selection 20: Columbus Fury

Round 3, Selection 21: Atlanta Vibe

Round 3, Selection 22: Omaha Supernovas

Round 3, Selection 23: Atlanta Vibe*

(*via previous trade with Indy)

Round 3, Selection 24: Orlando Valkyries

Fourth Round

Round 4, Selection 25: Grand Rapids Rise

Round 4, Selection 26: San Diego Mojo

Round 4, Selection 27: Columbus Fury

Round 4, Selection 28: Dallas Pulse

Round 4, Selection 29: Omaha Supernovas

Round 4, Selection 30: Atlanta Vibe

Round 4, Selection 31: Orlando Valkyries

Round 4, Selection 32: Indy Ignite







