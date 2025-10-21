The Next Generation Arrives November 24

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







The selection of the next set of outstanding players to join Major League Volleyball will take place on Monday, November 24 as the latest group of newcomers is chosen by teams during the 2025 MLV Draft.

The draft selection order for the draft has also been announced for the four-round draft. Leading the way will be the newest team - the Dallas Pulse - who will select No. 1 overall prior to the start of its first Major League Volleyball season.

Team order was determined by slotting teams into two groups. The non-postseason teams and any expansion team(s) comprise the first group of selections from 1 to 4 in each round. The second half of each round (picks 5-8) is made up of the teams that earned postseason bids.

In round one, the Columbus Fury would have had the rights to the second choice, but the actual selection this year will be made by the Atlanta Vibe as the result of a trade for Tori Stringer that took place during the league's first season.

Next up will be the No. 3 pick by the San Diego Mojo followed by the No. 4 Grand Rapids Rise. The ensuing selections will come from the postseason teams, which are placed based on regular season finish, No. 5 Indy Ignite, No. 6 Orlando Valkyries, No. 7 Atlanta Vibe and No. 8 Omaha Supernovas.

Beginning with round two, teams in each group are moved according to regular season record into the best position available in which they have not previously selected. For the first group of teams, this means Columbus will choose first in the second round, followed by Dallas, Grand Rapids and San Diego. That round will be concluded with a selection from Orlando, then Indy, Omaha and Atlanta.

The third and fourth rounds will follow the same pattern. No team is permitted to choose from the same slot in its group more than once, barring any trades between teams. Teams will have up to eight minutes to make each selection.

For the 2026 season, MLV teams may have no less than 12 and no more than 16 players on the active roster. Each team must reserve two active roster spots for college drafted players.

Broadcast information and additional details on the 2025 MLV Draft will be announced soon.

2025 MLV Draft Selection Order

First Round

Round 1, Selection 1........ Dallas Pulse

Round 1, Selection 2...... Atlanta Vibe* (via previous trade with Columbus)

Round 1, Selection 3 San Diego Mojo

Round 1, Selection 4........ Grand Rapids Rise

Round 1, Selection 5. Indy Ignite

Round 1, Selection 6..... Orlando Valkyries

Round 1, Selection 7...... Atlanta Vibe

Round 1, Selection 8...... Omaha Supernovas

Second Round

Round 2, Selection 9.. Columbus Fury

Round 2, Selection 10...... Dallas Pulse

Round 2, Selection 11...... Grand Rapids Rise

Round 2, Selection 12 San Diego Mojo

Round 2, Selection 13... Orlando Valkyries

Round 2, Selection 14 Indy Ignite

Round 2, Selection 15.... Omaha Supernovas

Round 2, Selection 16.... Atlanta Vibe

Third Round

Round 3, Selection 17 San Diego Mojo

Round 3, Selection 18...... Grand Rapids Rise

Round 3, Selection 19...... Dallas Pulse

Round 3, Selection 20 Columbus Fury

Round 3, Selection 21.... Atlanta Vibe

Round 3, Selection 22.... Omaha Supernovas

Round 3, Selection 23.... Atlanta Vibe (via previous trade with Indy)

Round 3, Selection 24... Orlando Valkyries

Fourth Round

Round 4, Selection 25...... Grand Rapids Rise

Round 4, Selection 26 San Diego Mojo

Round 4, Selection 27 Columbus Fury

Round 4, Selection 28...... Dallas Pulse

Round 4, Selection 29.... Omaha Supernovas

Round 4, Selection 30.... Atlanta Vibe

Round 4, Selection 31... Orlando Valkyries

Round 4, Selection 32 Indy Ignite







