San Diego Mojo to Select Third Overall in 2025 MLV Draft on November 24

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft is set for Monday, November 24, with the San Diego Mojo drafting third overall in the first round, the league office announced Tuesday. San Diego will have four selections overall, as Mojo head coach Alisha Childress continues to build the roster for her first season in America's Finest City.

The San Diego roster currently includes a pair of previous Mojo draft picks in opposite hitter Morgan Lewis, selected in the third round of the 2023 draft, and outside hitter Maya Tabron, who was chosen in the third round of the 2024 draft. Additionally, libero Kate Georgiades was a fifth-round selection by the Columbus Fury last year.

This year's draft selection order for the four-round draft has also been announced. Leading the way will be the newest team - the Dallas Pulse - who will select No. 1 overall before the start of its first Major League Volleyball season.

Team order was determined by slotting teams into two groups. The non-postseason teams from the 2024 season and any expansion team(s) comprise the first group of selections from 1 to 4 in each round. The second half of each round (picks 5-8) is made up of the teams that earned postseason bids.

In round one, the Columbus Fury would have had the rights to the second choice, but the Atlanta Vibe will make the selection this year as a result of a trade for setter Tori Stringer that took place during the league's first season.

Next up will be the No. 3 pick by the Mojo, followed by the No. 4 Grand Rapids Rise. The ensuing selections will come from the postseason teams, which are placed based on regular season finish, No. 5 Indy Ignite, No. 6 Orlando Valkyries, No. 7 Atlanta Vibe and No. 8 Omaha Supernovas.

Beginning with round two, teams in this group are moved according to their regular season record into the best position available in which they have not previously selected. For the first group of teams, Columbus will choose first in the second round, followed by Dallas, Grand Rapids and San Diego. That round will be concluded with a selection from Orlando, then Indy, Omaha and Atlanta.

The third and fourth rounds will follow the same pattern. Barring any trades between teams, no team is permitted to choose from the same slot in its group more than once. Teams will have up to eight minutes to make each selection.

Broadcast and additional information on the 2025 MLV Draft will be announced soon.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, and Mojo fans can place deposits now for Season Ticket Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Draft Selection Order

The following is the selection order for the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft.

First Round

Round 1, Selection 1 - Dallas Pulse

Round 1, Selection 2 - Atlanta Vibe*

(*via trade with Columbus for setter Tori Stringer)

Round 1, Selection 3 - San Diego Mojo

Round 1, Selection 4 - Grand Rapids Rise

Round 1, Selection 5 - Indy Ignite

Round 1, Selection 6 - Orlando Valkyries

Round 1, Selection 7 - Atlanta Vibe

Round 1, Selection 8 - Omaha Supernovas

Second Round

Round 2, Selection 9 - Columbus Fury

Round 2, Selection 10 - Dallas Pulse

Round 2, Selection 11 - Grand Rapids Rise

Round 2, Selection 12 - San Diego Mojo

Round 2, Selection 13 - Orlando Valkyries

Round 2, Selection 14 - Indy Ignite

Round 2, Selection 15 - Omaha Supernovas

Round 2, Selection 16 - Atlanta Vibe

Third Round

Round 3, Selection 17 - San Diego Mojo

Round 3, Selection 18 - Grand Rapids Rise

Round 3, Selection 19 - Dallas Pulse

Round 3, Selection 20 - Columbus Fury

Round 3, Selection 21 - Atlanta Vibe

Round 3, Selection 22 - Omaha Supernovas

Round 3, Selection 23 - Atlanta Vibe*

(*via trade with Indy for setter Tori Stringer)

Round 3, Selection 24 - Orlando Valkyries

Fourth Round

Round 4, Selection 25 - Grand Rapids Rise

Round 4, Selection 26 - San Diego Mojo

Round 4, Selection 27 - Columbus Fury

Round 4, Selection 28 - Dallas Pulse

Round 4, Selection 29 - Omaha Supernovas

Round 4, Selection 30 - Atlanta Vibe

Round 4, Selection 31 - Orlando Valkyries

Round 4, Selection 32 - Indy Ignite







Major League Volleyball Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.