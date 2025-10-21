Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)







This past week the Greensboro Gargoyles made their debut in the ECHL; the Dallas Major League Volleyball team announced it will be known as the Dallas Pulse; and Reno, Nevada, was awarded a United Soccer League Championship expansion team.

Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Major League Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee Association, United Soccer League Championship, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Northern Super League, MLS NEXT Pro, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Football League, Arena Football One, and Indoor Football League.

HOCKEY

ECHL

Professional hockey returned to Greensboro for the first time in 20 years as the Greensboro Gargoyles made their long-awaited debut Saturday night at First Horizon Coliseum. The Gargoyles battled the Jacksonville Icemen to a thrilling overtime finish in front of 11,398 fans. The Gargoyles found a way to drag out a point, scoring an extra attacker goal to force overtime before falling 2-1. "We can build off tonight," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "I thought we had a real good start, I thought the middle frame we lacked a little bit, then I thought we had a real good push in the third. It's loud in here and it energizes our guys. That's what we want. We're here to build this brand and we're here to win."

WITH THE EMPTY NET AND UNDER TWO MINUTES LEFT IN REGULATION ¬Â¦. THE FIRST GOAL IN GREENSBORO GARGOYLES FRANCHISE HISTORY BELONGS TO DAVID GAGNON

Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated Iowa 5-4 at Xtream Arena in Head Coach Rob Murray 's 1000th regular season ECHL game behind the bench on Sunday afternoon. Head Coach Rob Murray appeared behind an ECHL bench for the 1000th time in the regular season this afternoon, becoming the fourth coach to reach the milestone. The ninth-year head coach of the Oilers joins John Marks as the only coaches to coach in 1000 or more regular season games and also win a Kelly Cup during the league's 38-season history.

The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, are proud to announce the team has acquired former league Most Valuable Player Hank Crone, from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for forward Carter Savoie. "Hank Crone is an elite and entertaining player, noted Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He wants to remain in Allen and challenge Chad Costello's scoring records. Hank (Crone) and Colton (Hargrove) have proven to be a lethal offensive combination, and I'm really looking forward to all they can accomplish." Hank Crone won the ECHL MVP Award with the Americans in 2023, finishing the season with 105 points in 69 games (49 goals and 56 assists). During that race for the league scoring title, he finished 10 points ahead of runner up and teammate Jack Combs, who had 95 points.

American Hockey League

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Bradly Nadeau hit The Michigan for the Chicago Wolves against the Rockford IceHogs.

Western Hockey League

Have a week, Kooper Gizowski! The Prince George Cougars' 20-year-old forward has been named the Western Hockey League's Player of the Week. Gizowski put together a monster weekend, racking up eight points (4G-4A) over two road games in Seattle and Tri-City. On Friday, October 17th in Seattle, he recorded his first career WHL hat trick, then followed it up the next night with a career-high five-point performance in a 9-3 win over Tri-City.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top 5 Plays of the Week - October 14th, 2025

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

MLV Dallas embarks on a bold new chapter as the team officially becomes Dallas Pulse, revealing its dynamic new logo and confirming Comerica Center in Frisco as its home court. The announcement marks an exciting milestone as North Texas' first women's professional volleyball team prepares to debut in the upcoming 2026 season. "North Texas is one of the most passionate and competitive volleyball markets in the country," said Grady Raskin, President and CEO of Dallas Pulse. "Our name represents the heart of the city and the tempo of the game. We are bringing world-class volleyball to Dallas-Fort Worth - not only for the dedicated fans who already love the sport, but also for those who are about to experience just how thrilling and dynamic professional volleyball can be." Dallas-Fort Worth has long been a powerhouse for volleyball, producing elite athletes through nationally recognized club programs, championship high school teams and leading collegiate programs. Dallas Pulse brings to this thriving community and its fans and supporters a major league professional team to call their own.

Dallas Pulse unveiled as North Texas' first women's professional volleyball team. The team unveiled its dynamic logo and named the Comerica Center in Frisco as its home court.

The Atlanta Vibe are proud to announce a multi-year contract extension for Head Coach Kayla Banwarth, following a highly successful 2025 season. Banwarth, named the league's Coach of the Year in her first season, will continue leading the Vibe into the future as the team builds on its championship-caliber foundation. In her first season with Atlanta, Banwarth guided the Vibe to a 19-9 regular season record, finishing the regular season in second place and earning a spot in the playoffs for the second time in two years. Her leadership was instrumental in orchestrating an MLV-record 13-game winning streak during the second half of the season, a run that solidified the Vibe as one of the league's most dominant forces. "Kayla provides a championship mentality from the top down," said Atlanta Vibe owner Colleen Craig. "Her competitive fire, incredible volleyball IQ, and ability to inspire excellence set the stage to bring the championship home to Atlanta. We couldn't be more excited about the future of the team under her leadership."

League One Volleyball

Pro volleyball is coming to the City of Angels! League One Volleyball today announced that Alexis Ohanian and Seven Seven Six have entered into definitive agreements to lead the ownership group of its newest professional team, LOVB Los Angeles Volleyball. Building upon Southern California's rich volleyball heritage, LOVB Los Angeles will become the league's seventh professional team, debuting at the start of Season Three in January 2027. "We're thrilled to partner with Alexis and the Seven Seven Six team, true women's sports champions who share our vision for the impact professional volleyball can have in the United States," said Rosie Spaulding, President of LOVB Pro. "Their commitment strengthens the entire volleyball ecosystem, and marks an exciting new chapter for LOVB and the sport as a whole. We can't wait to work with them to bring professional women's volleyball to Southern California as we continue to grow the sport across the U.S."

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Defensive Player Of The Year Tannor Johnson-Go Highlights! Tannor Johnson-Go was a defensive menace in coverage and on the counterattack for the 2025 champions Boston Glory.

SOCCER

United Soccer League Championship

Reno Pro Soccer has been awarded a United Soccer League (USL) franchise and will launch a professional men's team in the USL Championship. The club intends to kick off in 2027 and is now accepting deposits for season tickets. The club's home will be an $80 million, 6,000-seat stadium that will anchor a new sports and entertainment district at the former Jones West Ford site on Kietzke Lane. The development will be home to Reno's newest and most unique gathering space, offering a walkable district of restaurants, shopping, and bars, which will attract locals and tourists to the Kietzke corridor. Designed by TVS, the club plans to break ground on the stadium in early 2026 and expects it to open in 2027. Renderings are available at renoprosoccer.com. "We're thrilled to welcome Reno Pro Soccer to the USL Championship at such a pivotal moment for American soccer," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer. "With the World Cup on the horizon, excitement around soccer in the U.S. has never been stronger. Reno Pro Soccer's arrival couldn't come at a better time. Backed by a committed local ownership group, a passionate sports community, and plans for a first-class stadium anchoring a new sports and entertainment district, Reno is poised to become one of the country's top soccer destinations."

Reno Pro Soccer unveils plans for new 6,000 seat stadium

Major League Soccer

Atlanta United has dismissed head coach Ronny Deila. A global search for a new permanent head coach will begin immediately. "It was evident that our standard of play was not met this season, and together with our senior leadership team, we have decided that it was in Atlanta United's best interest to move the team in a different direction. Ultimately, we owe our fans a much better on-field product and it is our unwavering commitment to provide that to this community as soon as possible," Atlanta United CEO and President Garth Lagerwey said. "We want to thank Ronny for his time and commitment to the organization and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi has won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, netting 29 goals to become the league's top scorer during his second full season with the Herons. Messi added 19 assists as he beat out LAFC's Denis Bouanga (24 goals) and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge (24 goals). He is Miami's first-ever Golden Boot winner and the first Argentine to take home the award since Valentín "Taty" Castellanos did so with New York City FC in 2021.

National Women's Soccer League

San Diego Wave FC announced that Jimmy Butler, six-time NBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, and entrepreneur, has joined the Club's investor group. Media assets of Jimmy Butler can be found here. "Soccer has been a passion of mine for a long time, and being part of the game in a meaningful way has always been a dream," said Butler. "San Diego has become a city close to my heart, and I'm proud to invest in a Club that is pushing boundaries, building something lasting, and setting a new standard for what women's sports can be both on and off the pitch." "Jimmy is a competitor and visionary who shares our values and our ambition to grow this Club," said Lauren Leichtman, Controlling Owner of San Diego Wave FC. "He brings a global perspective, a deep respect for the athlete's journey, and a creative spirit that perfectly complements what we are building here at Wave FC."

U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) legend and Angel City Football Club (ACFC) forward Christen Press has officially announced her retirement from professional soccer, concluding one of the most accomplished and influential careers in the modern era of the sport. With over a decade representing the United States, Press earned 155 international caps and scored 64 goals, ranking among the top scorers in USWNT history. Known for her technical precision, creativity in attack, and relentless work ethic, she played a key role in helping the U.S. capture back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and earned an Olympic bronze medal in 2021. At the club level, Press's career spanned both domestic and international success. After a standout collegiate career at Stanford University, where she won the Hermann Trophy and set multiple scoring records, she went on to compete in Sweden's Damallsvenskan, winning the Golden Boot with Tyresö FF. In the NWSL, she represented the Chicago Red Stars, Utah Royals FC, and, most recently, Angel City FC, where she was the first player signed to the expansion team in 2022 and acted as an ambassador for the club's mission of equity and inclusion.

The two-time World Cup champion reflects on her career and opens up about her future plans.

New York Liberty star and Bay FC investor Sabrina Ionescu reflects on what it means to come from the Bay, growing up without a women's soccer team to root for, and how special it is to see that change in her hometown.

Northern Super League

AFC Toronto lift NSL Supporters' Shield

MLS NEXT Pro

MLS NEXT Pro announced the addition of a seventh independent club to the League. The Island F.C. plans to begin playing in 2027 in a new stadium in Uniondale, New York. The club will become the fourth MLS NEXT Pro team in the Tri-State Area and the first on Long Island. The Island F.C. Principal Owner and Chairman Mitchell Rechler and Team President Peter Zaratin plan to build a privately funded, fan-friendly stadium at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, NY. Designed to seat 2,500 at launch with the ability to increase to 5,000 seats, the multifunctional stadium and entertainment complex will also serve as a year-round academy training facility and host various competition sports and community events. It is intended to provide a gathering place for Long Islanders as well as generate local economic activity. "We are thrilled to welcome The Island F.C. to MLS NEXT Pro. Long Island has a tremendous soccer tradition, with passionate sports fans that we know will embrace this new club," said Ali Curtis, President of MLS NEXT Pro. "During the expansion process, Mitchell and his group continuously demonstrated their deep commitment and passion for the sport and for the Long Island community. The Island F.C. will be a great addition to MLS NEXT Pro and we look forward to their first game."

Pro soccer team and stadium coming to Long Island. The new team and stadium will call the Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale home.

Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to debut their 2025-26 season schedule powered by Fastbreak AI. The schedule features a total of 96 games between Friday, November 28, 2025, and Sunday, March 29, 2026, with primarily weekend games with eight high-caliber teams all vying for the Ron Newman Cup. The league's eight teams will once again compete in a single table format with every game having the potential for playoff implications. The playoff format will be released prior to the season kickoff. "With the support of Fastbreak AI and the hard work of our league staff, this year's schedule is one of the most balanced in MASL history," said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. "Fans across the league will have the opportunity to experience every team battling it out on the road to the MASL Championship, making this season one of the most exciting yet."

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Portland Fire announced the hiring of Alex Sarama as head coach, continuing the team's momentum toward its 2026 on-court debut. A globally respected innovator in basketball coaching, Sarama is recognized as one of the leading voices in modern player development, known for blending creativity, performance science, and a deep understanding of how athletes learn and adapt. Sarama draws from the constraints-led approach (CLA) methodology that emphasizes flexibility, decision-making, and game-representative learning, principles that will define the Fire's identity as a modern, athlete-centered organization. Sarama and the team's philosophy is built around the long-term health and wellbeing of athletes, helping players extend their careers, reduce injury risk, and continue to thrive even after their playing days are over. His work has influenced coaches, players, and development systems across every level of sport - from youth and collegiate programs to the WNBA, NBA, and other professional sports leagues and federations. "Alex represents the next generation of coaching," said Fire General Manager Vanja Èernivec. "He's not just teaching the game, he's transforming it. His approach to player development, grounded in evidence-based science, research and creativity, aligns with our vision to make Portland a global hub for innovation in women's sports."

Alex Sarama has been named the head coach of Portland's WNBA team.

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced that the City of Chicago has been selected to host the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, marking the second time the Windy City will welcome the league's premier midseason event. The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 25 at United Center. "The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Chicago, which will undoubtedly deliver unforgettable competition and community outreach," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "Together with the Chicago Sky, we look forward to celebrating the game's brightest stars, engaging WNBA fans around the world, and showcasing the energy of one of basketball's most iconic cities."

ESPN networks delivered the most-watched WNBA Regular Season and Postseason (Playoffs and Finals) ever across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel. Across 25 regular season games, WNBA on ESPN networks averaged 1.3M viewers, up 6% year-over-year, which marked the most-watched WNBA regular season on its networks. Across 24 postseason games, the 2025 WNBA postseason averaged 1.2 million viewers, up 5% year-over-year and marking the most-watched WNBA Postseason on ESPN networks to date. Across all networks, the 2025 WNBA Postseason was the most-viewed since 1999 (1.3 million viewers).

Las Vegas Aces celebrate third WNBA championship win with fans, parade. Las Vegas Aces fans gathered at Toshiba Plaza to celebrate another championship win.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) hosted its third 2025 Player Showcase in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Sunday, October 12, at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. The event drew 245 participants from across the country, all vying for a chance to impress UFL coaches, scouts, and front office personnel. The showcase provided a highly competitive platform for aspiring professional athletes to demonstrate their skills and highlighted the UFL's ongoing commitment to identifying top talent and creating meaningful opportunities at the next level. With the Dallas showcase successfully completed, the league now shifts focus to its remaining showcase stops across the country, including a specialist-only camp in San Diego.

Arena Football One

The Arena Football 1 (AF1) league proudly announced today that the Michigan Arsenal is the newest franchise to join its growing lineup of teams for the upcoming season. The announcement was made during a press conference held in The Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan, with AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher and key members of the Michigan Arsenal organization in attendance. "We're thrilled to welcome the Michigan Arsenal to the AF1 family," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "Michigan has a deep and passionate football culture, and the Arsenal brings a powerful new presence to our league. This franchise is going to be something special for fans across the state." The Michigan Arsenal will play its home games at The Dow Event Center, bringing high-octane, Arena football action to one of the nation's most dedicated sports regions. Team representatives revealed the official logo and branding at the press event,

Arena football returns to Saginaw with Michigan Arsenal

Indoor Football League

After seven seasons of providing championship-caliber arena football in Massachusetts, the Pirates have announced that they are leaving the Bay State. Details of the organization's future home venue and market are being finalized, and an announcement is scheduled for the near future. Founder, President, and General Manager Jawad Yatim, who was born and raised in Massachusetts, will never forget the people who contributed to the success of the franchise and supported the Pirates over the years, helping turn his vision of bringing a winning arena football organization to his home state a reality.

"I remember opening night at the DCU Center vividly, and how exciting it was to see our product come to life in our home state," Yatim said. "Sitting at 28 years old, full of adrenaline and not knowing how the operation would turn out, but conscious of the fact that we were going to work as hard as we possibly can to represent our city and state in the best manner possible, gave us plenty to be optimistic about. To witness an idea brought to reality being embraced by our community, and to see the enjoyment experienced by everyone involved that night, was special."

A Message From The Captain of Our Ship - Massachusetts Pirates







Major League Volleyball Stories from October 21, 2025

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.