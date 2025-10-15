Americans Acquire Former ECHL MVP Hank Crone

Allen Americans left wing Hank Crone

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, are proud to announce the team has acquired former league Most Valuable Player Hank Crone, from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for forward Carter Savoie.

"Hank Crone is an elite and entertaining player, noted Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He wants to remain in Allen and challenge Chad Costello's scoring records. Hank (Crone) and Colton (Hargrove) have proven to be a lethal offensive combination, and I'm really looking forward to all they can accomplish."

Hank Crone won the ECHL MVP Award with the Americans in 2023, finishing the season with 105 points in 69 games (49 goals and 56 assists). During that race for the league scoring title, he finished 10 points ahead of runner up and teammate Jack Combs, who had 95 points.

During that magical MVP season, he was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team, ECHL All Star Team, ECHL Player of the Month in February, ECHL Player of the week (April 4th-April 9th), and ECHL Rookie of the Year.

The Dallas, Texas native returns home after splitting time last year between Idaho and Norfolk with 64 points total in 55 games.

Crone never averaged under a point a game during his two seasons with the Americans (1.38 &1.52).

"Allen is such a great place to play, and I am so happy to be able to come back" said the former league MVP Hank Crone. "I can't wait to get started with this group and am very grateful to be home. I'm excited to see our fans again and see what we can accomplish this season."

Before his time in the pros, he played four seasons of college hockey that included stops at Boston University in 2017-2018. The University of Denver in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. One season at Northern Michigan in 2021-2022.

The Americans open the regular season this coming Saturday in Wichita against the Thunder at 6;05 PM.

The home opener will be on Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

