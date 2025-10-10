Americans Blank Tulsa 3-0

Published on October 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans goaltender William Lavallière covers the puck against the Tulsa Oilers

Fort Worth, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, won their preseason opener on Thursday night 3-0 over the Tulsa Oilers at the NYTEX Sports Centre in Tarrant County.

After a scoreless opening period, the Americans went to work in the second period scoring two times. Brayden Watts opened the scoring with his first of the preseason at the 49 second mark of the frame. Fifteen minutes later the Americans were on the board again as Spencer Asuchak knocked one into the Tulsa net for his first goal of the preseason on the power play at the 15:49 mark. The Americans led 2-0 after two periods of play. The second period was filled with penalty minutes that included two Oilers players receiving a game misconduct.

The Americans put the game away in the third as Kevin Spinozzi fired a shot into the Tulsa net from the right point for his first goal of the preseason to give Allen a 3-o lead. That would be all the Americans would need to claim a shutout win.

Matt Register and Sam Sedley each had two helpers in the game. Brayden Watts also had a two-point night with a goal and an assist. His second period goal was the game winner.

Allen Americans goalies Jackson Parsons and William Lavalliere combined for the 33-save shutout.

The Americans home opener will be on Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

They Said it:

Steve Martinson: " The game was a little messy at times, but I can see the potential. We don't have the luxury of a lot of guys that are returning and already having chemistry. I like the vibe I'm getting from the group and looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish."

Colton Hargrove: "Our defense was great tonight in front of our goalies. They played a smart game, and we made the most of our chances. We have a really good team and that showed on the ice."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - B. Watts

2. ALN - M. Register

3. ALN - S. Sedley

