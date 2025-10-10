Maine Mariners Announce Plans for New Practice Ice Arena

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, in partnership with Hebert Development, Gorrill Palmer, and Studio Troika, have submitted plans to build a new state of the art practice facility in Scarborough's Innovation District at The Downs. The proposed 58,000 square-foot ice arena will serve as the Mariners' official practice facility and offer expanded access to new ice time for schools, municipalities, and local hockey organizations.

"Our goal is to bring a Kelly Cup to Maine, and we intend to build a facility that will foster growth and develop a winning culture," said Mariners Owner and Governor Dexter Paine. "Additionally, we see significant value in providing access to ice for the benefit of hockey organizations across the state."

"We are very excited about the idea of this project," said Maine Mariners CEO Adam Goldberg. "There is a long road of approvals ahead and we are hopeful to turn this concept into a reality throughout the entitlement process. We are optimistic and look forward to working with the Town of Scarborough to see this through."

The proposal is currently under review by the Scarborough Planning Board, with site plans and final designs to follow in a future application. There are multiple approvals required before construction can begin, with the goal of being operational within the 2027 hockey season.

