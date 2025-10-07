Mariners Receive Eight Players from Providence

Published on October 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - Eight players were assigned to Maine Mariners training camp from the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins on Tuesday. Forwards Max Andreev, Ty Cheveldayoff, Robert Cronin, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Lynden McCallum, and Jacob Perreault, along with defenseman Zach Massicotte and goaltender Luke Cavallin all reported to Mariners camp.

Andreev, Cronin, and McCallum all signed ECHL contracts with the Mariners this past summer - Andreev coming over from the Kansas City Mavericks while Cronin and McCallum each re-signed for their second seasons in Maine.

Kalmikov and Massicotte both played for the Mariners last season, Kalmikov since the 2023-24 campaign. Both players signed AHL contracts with Providence in the offseason. Kalmikov was Maine's leading scorer in 2024-25, posting a career-high 56 points in 66 games. Massicotte was one of the team's alternate captains.

Ty Cheveldayoff began his professional career with the Mariners at the end of the 2023-24 season, scoring a key goal in the game that clinched a spot in the Kelly Cup playoffs in April 2024. He would then appear in all seven games of the Mariners playoff series against Adirondack. Last season, Cheveldayoff was on an AHL deal with the Rochester Americans while playing primarily for the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. In 66 games, he posted 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) and racked up 17 penalty minutes.

Jacob Perreault was a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, going 27th overall. He made his NHL debut with the Ducks in the 2020-21 season, but played mostly for their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, until 2024. A member of the Laval Rocket to start the 2024-25 season, Perreault appeared in five games for the Trois-Rivieres Lions, before being traded to from Laval to the Bakersfield Condors, where he finished the season. He signed with Providence on September 10th.

Another former Trois-Rivieres Lion, goaltender Luke Cavallin signed a one-year entry level contract with Boston on July 1st. Cavallin was the Most Valuable Player of the Kelly Cup Playoffs in 2025, leading the Lions to the championship with a record of 15-5-0, a 1.53 goals-against average, and a .948 save percentage. A fourth-year pro, Cavallin has also played in the ECHL for the Newfoundland Growlers as well as the AHL's Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket.

In an additional move, forward Jacob Hudson was returned from Springfield Thunderbirds camp.

The Mariners updated training camp roster can be viewed here. Camp continues at Harold Alfond Forum on the campus of the University of New England, leading up to a preseason home-and-home series against the Worcester Railers this weekend.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM.







