Cooper Jones Joins Mariners

Defenseman Cooper Jones with the Idaho Steelheads

PORTLAND, ME - With training camp set to kick off this weekend, the Maine Mariners have announced the signing of defenseman Cooper Jones.

Jones, 27, is a defenseman from Bridgewater, MA, who brings over 100 games of ECHL experience. Originally debuting with Adirondack in the 2018-19 season, Jones has spent time with Jacksonville, Idaho, Trois-Rivieres, Rapid City, and most recently, Utah. Last season in 39 games for the Grizzlies, Jones posted 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists).

Jones played three seasons for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League from 2015-18 and has made multiple stops in the Southern Professional Hockey League as well as playing one season professionally in France.

The Mariners updated 2025 preseason roster can be viewed here. Training camp will begin on Sunday, with practice schedule to be announced on Thursday.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

