Railers Introduce October Overtime Community Initiative

Published on October 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is pleased to announce "October Overtime," a fan driven giveaway campaign that extends the spirit of giving beyond the organization. The initiative serves as an extension of the team's "Month of Giving," allowing fans to determine a non-profit of choice for a chance to receive a $5,000 dollar donation.

"We're proud to offer our fans the ability to make a difference and be active participants in the Railers Month of Giving," said Team President Kim Golinski. "As a hockey club, we believe it is important to have our fans participate in our community first approach."

Fans are encouraged to nominate a non-profit of their choice through a form across the Railers social media pages, where they'll be prompted to give a short response as to why their nominee is deserving of the donation. Four non-profits will become finalists in a fan vote set to start on October 8th to determine the beneficiary. In addition to receiving a $5,000 donation, the selected non-profit will be recognized on opening night on October 18th against the Maine Mariners to cap off October Overtime.

Fans who nominate a non-profit will be entered to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Railers' Opening Night game on October 18th. The fan nomination process opens on October 1st.

