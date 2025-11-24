Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6

Worcester Railers goaltender Henrik Tikkanen is greeted by the team

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 3-1-0-0 for the sixth week of the 2025-26 season. The Railers hosted the Maine Mariners for two games on Tuesday and Friday, and the Greensboro Gargoyles on Saturday and Sunday. Worcester won 4-0 on Tuesday morning, 2-1 in overtime Friday night, lost 4-2 on Saturday, and won 3-2 in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, November 18th vs. Maine Mariners | 4-0 W

It only took 2,187 games. Finally, though, one of the city's pro hockey teams played one in which brothers scored goals. It happened Tuesday, Drew and Anthony Callin getting the first two goals of what turned out to be a 4-0 triumph for the Railers over the Maine Mariners. Lincoln Hatten matched the Callin family total by scoring two of his own as Worcester won its third straight game, second straight shutout. The timing was great, too. It was a School Day game, a crowd of 8,512, and the home team probably created some new hockey fans as the clock passed noon.

Friday, November 21st vs. Maine Mariners | 2-1 OTW

This was a game that some previous Railers teams, in fact as recently as a couple of weeks ago, would have found a way to lose. Instead they got more fabulous goaltending from Henrik Tikkanen and another overtime goal from Matt DeMelis to beat the Maine Mariners in overtime, 2-1. Worcester has won four straight games. The last time the Railers did that was from Jan. 31 through Feb. 7 last season.

Saturday, November 22nd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles | 4-2 L

They trailed after 20 minutes again Saturday night, 2-1, and wound up losing 4-2 to the Greensboro Gargoyles despite a third-period surge. The loss snapped the Railers' four-game winning streak. If Worcester had won it would have vaulted over the Gargoyles and out of the North Division cellar. In fact, the lower half of the standings are so close that if Saturday night's results had all fallen the right way, Worcester could have found itself in fourth place.

Sunday, November 23rd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles | 3-2 OTW

The Railers did it again Sunday afternoon. Anthony Repaci scored 90 seconds into OT to give his team a 3-2 victory over the Greensboro Gargoyles. Worcester has won six games this season, three in overtime. It is 36-32 in overtime through the years but a remarkable 12-3 in its last 15 OT games. Sunday's fourth-period goal was the seventh of Repaci's career.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 28th at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 29th at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 30th at Adirondack Thunder | 3:00 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Lincoln Hatten had his a career-long six game point streak snapped in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Greensboro. He went 5-3-8 in that span.

Henrik Tikkanen stopped 29 shots on Tuesday morning to become the first Railers goalie ever to post consecutive shutouts.

Tikkanen's shutout streak of 1:58:19 shattered Mitch Gillam's previous team record of 1:22:16, ending in the second period of Friday night's 2-1 overtime win.

Anthony Repaci scored his 15th game-winning-goal for the Railers in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win, a new Worcester Professional Hockey record.

Repaci's goal on Sunday was his 209th career point as a Railer. He is one behind Worcester's all-pro leader, Terry Virtue.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 6-8-0-1 on the season.

The Railers are 4-1-0-0 when scoring first.

Worcester is 3-0 in overtime this season. Matt DeMelis has two of Worcester's three overtime goals.

The Railers are 4-0-0-0 when leading after two this season.

Tuesday morning against the Maine Mariners was the most-attended school day game in Railers history at 8,512.

