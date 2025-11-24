Knight Monsters Weekly Update: November 24, 2025

Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, returned home to Tahoe Blue Event Center for a three-game series against the Savannah Ghost Pirates this past weekend.

On Thursday, November 20, on School Day, the Knight Monsters got contributions from their Vegas Golden Knights contracted players. It was Jordan Gustafson scoring in his first professional game, Trent Swick scoring what ended up being the game-winning goal, and Cameron Whitehead stopping 44 of 45 Savannah shots on the way to a 2-1 win over the Ghost Pirates.

On Friday, November 21, the Ghost Pirates responded in a big way. Despite Knight Monsters defenseman Olivier LeBlanc scoring his first professional goal since the 2022-23 season, Savannah saw six skaters record multi-point nights as they beat the Knight Monsters on Sustainability Knight 8-1.

On Saturday, November 22, with a series win on the line for Cancer Awareness Knight, the Knight Monsters found a way to victory, winning by a score of 4 to 3. Forward Devon Paliani recorded a two-goal night, while Sloan Stanick increased his league lead in goals with his 12th of the season. The eventual game winner came off the stick of Casey Bailey on the power play. With the win, Tahoe claimed a share of first place in the Mountain Division with the Idaho Steelheads.

This week, the Knight Monsters return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, November 28, Saturday, November 29, and Sunday, November 30.

Friday, November 28, is night one of Wizard Weekend! Fans are invited to don their house colors, wave their wands, and help transform Tahoe Blue Event Center into a school of witchcraft and wizardry as the Knight Monsters look to defeat the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop is at 7 pm PT.

Saturday, November 29, is our final night of Wizard Weekend. The Knight Monsters will be wearing specialty themed jerseys during both games that will be auctioned off on the Dash auction app platform! In addition, fans will also be able to bid on autographed pucks, mini sticks, and themed locker room nameplates from this historic weekend! Puck drop for game two of the series against the Oilers will be at 7 pm PT.

The month of November concludes with a Sunday matinee contest as they finish off the series against Tulsa. Puck drop for the final game of the weekend on Sunday, November 30, is set for 3 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Sloan Stanick is holding steady atop the ECHL leaderboard in both points (21) and goals (12). In addition, with his goal on Saturday night against the Ghost Pirates, Stanick notched his 100th career ECHL point. The Rapid City, Manitoba native only needed 87 games to achieve this milestone.

Casey Bailey is currently tied for second amongst forwards in the ECHL in points with 18. Bailey added to his stat line with a power play goal on Saturday night.

Bailey also skated in his 250th North American professional hockey game in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Ghost Pirates. Bailey has appeared in 26 ECHL games with Tahoe and South Carolina, as well as 211 AHL games with Toronto, Binghamton, Bridgeport, and Charlotte, and 13 NHL games with Toronto and Ottawa.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and the return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, November 28, to take on the Tulsa Oilers at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.