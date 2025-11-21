Knight Monsters Trade Rookie Forward Cody Laskosky to Indy for Future Considerations
Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced they have traded forward Cody Laskosky to the Indy Fuel for future considerations.
Laskosky, 26, skated in 11 games with the Knight Monsters this season, tallying three goals and three assists, including the first Knight Monsters goal of the 2025-26 season.
Prior to joining the Knight Monsters, Laskosky spent one season with the University of Wisconsin, where he posted 11 points in 27 games. Laskosky spent the first four years of his collegiate career with the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers, skating in 124 games from 2020-24.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, November 21, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Walleye Announce 2026 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Class - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa - BOK Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Former Admirals Goaltender Thomas Milic Recalled to the NHL by Winnipeg Jets - Norfolk Admirals
- Knight Monsters Trade Rookie Forward Cody Laskosky to Indy for Future Considerations - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Admirals Announce Multiple Roster Moves - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: November 21, 2025 - Rush vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Seek Sweep against Stingrays Friday Night - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Knight Monsters Trade Rookie Forward Cody Laskosky to Indy for Future Considerations
- Knight Monsters Take Savannah to School with 2-1 Victory on School Day
- Tahoe Knight Monsters Announce Schedule Changes
- Jordan Papirny, Jordan Gustafson, Assigned to Tahoe from AHL Henderson
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: November 17, 2025