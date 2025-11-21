Knight Monsters Trade Rookie Forward Cody Laskosky to Indy for Future Considerations

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced they have traded forward Cody Laskosky to the Indy Fuel for future considerations.

Laskosky, 26, skated in 11 games with the Knight Monsters this season, tallying three goals and three assists, including the first Knight Monsters goal of the 2025-26 season.

Prior to joining the Knight Monsters, Laskosky spent one season with the University of Wisconsin, where he posted 11 points in 27 games. Laskosky spent the first four years of his collegiate career with the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers, skating in 124 games from 2020-24.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, November 21, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







