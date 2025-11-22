Savannah Offense Explodes In 8-1 Victory Over Knight Monsters

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night by a score of 8 to 1.

In the first period, Savannah found two goals in the opening frame from Robert Mastrosimone and Reece Vitelli to make the score 2-0 Ghost Pirates heading into the middle period.

In the second, Savannah continued to extend their lead. Matt Koopman buried a goal just 13 seconds into the period, Mastrosimone tallied his second of the contest on the power play, and Cristophe Tellier scored on a breakaway chance to make it 5-0 Savannah. In the final six minutes of the period, the Knight Monsters got on the board, thanks to the first goal of the season from Olivier LeBlanc to cut the deficit to 5-1, but Nicholas Zabaneh scored a tip-in goal in the final 90 seconds of the period to make it 6-1 Ghost Pirates heading into the final 20.

In the third, Noah Carroll and Dennis Cesana extended the Savannah lead, as each defenseman scored in the final four minutes of the game to make the final score 8-1.

The Knight Monsters return home on Saturday, November 22, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Cancer Awareness Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.