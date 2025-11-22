Rush Come up Short in Seesaw Battle Against Mavericks
Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD)- The Rapid City Rush dropped a back-and-forth game to the Kansas City Mavericks, 4-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
The Rush came out with a dream start, scoring two goals on their first three shots of the game to go up, 2-0. Briley Wood scored his third goal of the year on a net-front deflection just over three minutes into the game. Then, Ryan Wagner potted a short-side top-shelf wrist shot after dangling by the Mavericks defense in an individual effort.
Kansas City answered with two goals in four minutes to tie, 2-2, at the end of the first. Chaz Smedsrud gave the Rush the lead back in the second with his second goal of the season. However, that would be Rapid City's last tally. The Mavericks re-tied the game late in the second period, then scored a go-ahead breakaway goal with 15 minutes remaining in the third.
With their backs against the wall and trailing for the first time in the game, the Rush battled hard. Rapid City recorded the final ten shots on goal of the game, which included a late power play and an empty net situation, but could not find the equalizer.
Wood collected his first multi-point performance as a member of the Rush. Wagner now has a goal in seven of the last eight games, his best goal-scoring stretch as a pro.
The two men making their home debuts for Rapid City- Darian Pilon and Bobby Russell- each had an assist in the game. The duo came to the Rush in a trade from Toledo last Tuesday.
Arsenii Sergeev made 35 saves in the loss. Jack LaFontaine stopped 27 in the win, remaining perfect on the season for Kansas City.
Next game: Saturday, November 22 vs. Kansas City. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 21st and 22nd! Saturday, November 22nd is Rapid City Peaches Night, presented by Veteran Roofing, and features specialty jerseys with a live auction postgame. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
