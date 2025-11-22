South Carolina Falls to Florida, 4-2
Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
South Carolina Stingrays' Connor Mayor versus Florida Everblades' Anthony Romano
(South Carolina Stingrays)
ESTERO, F.L. - The South Carolina Stingrays scored twice late in the 3rd period, but it was not enough as the Stingrays lost to the Florida Everblades, 4-2, on Friday night at the Hertz Arena.
After a tightly contested 1st period, Florida (9-5-0-1) broke the deadlock with less than 10 seconds remaining in the frame. Reid Duke opened the scoring with nine seconds left in the 1st period to put the Everblades ahead, 1-0, going to the 1st intermission.
In the 2nd period, Florida extended its lead early. Kyle Betts tapped home a power-play goal just over five minutes into the middle frame before Oliver Chau built the lead to three for the Everblades just over two minutes later. South Carolina (9-5-0-0) had a power play late in the period, but could not capitalize and went to the 3rd period trailing, 3-0.
The Everblades added to their advantage with 8:07 left in regulation after a goal from Tarun Fizer, but the Stingrays did not quit despite trailing, 4-0. Kyler Kupka received a pass from Nolan Krenzen and had a step on the Florida defense beating Cam Johnson on a breakaway, cutting the deficit to three, 4-1, with 5:03 left in the 3rd.
After the goal from Kupka, the Stingrays got aggressive, pulling goaltender Mitch Gibson for the extra attacker. With 2:30 left in the 3rd period, Patrick Thomas punched home his first goal as a Stingray to bring South Carolina within two, 4-2. With the extra attacker out again, the Stingrays had looks but could not finish the comeback, falling to the Everblades, 4-2.
In the loss, Stingrays defenseman Connor Moore played in his 292nd game with South Carolina, moving into 10th place all-time in games played in Stingrays franchise history. The assist from Krenzen was his first professional point of his career.
South Carolina continues its four-game road trip on Sunday as the Stingrays meet the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop is set for 3:10 p.m. from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.
