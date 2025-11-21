Walleye Announce 2026 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Class

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







The Toledo Walleye have announced the 2026 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame class to be inducted on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

The Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame was created to honor those individuals who have excelled as athletes, as coaches, and those individuals or staff members who have been fervent supporters helping to shape Toledo's hockey heritage.

The nomination and subsequent selection of candidates is determined by the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame committee, made up of former coaches, players, team historians, and media, with input from Toledo hockey fans.

Presented by Central Midwest Carpenters

GORDIE COWAN

Forward - Toledo Mercurys (1956-62); Toledo Blades (1963-64)

The all-time leading scorer in Toledo Mercurys franchise history with 137 goals and 267 assists in 304 regular season games, the forward from Constance, Saskatchewan, played six seasons for the Mercurys before coming out of a one-year retirement to fill in for the Toledo Blades during their International Hockey League Turner Cup-winning season in 1963-64. His 404 points for the Mercurys averaged to 1.33 points per game every time he skated onto the ice. Cowan was inducted as a member of the Mercurys.

MIKE GREEDER

Defenseman -Toledo Goaldiggers (1980-82, 1983-85)

Greeder, a heart and soul leader, served as captain of the 1981-82 International Hockey League Turner Cup champion Toledo Goaldiggers. The defenseman from Mahtomedi, Minnesota, played four seasons in the Glass City, totaling 33 goals, 82 assists and 868 PIMs in 250 games. He was named a first-team IHL All Star in 1981-82 and to the second team in 1983-84. An NCAA champion under legendary Olympic coach Herb Brooks at the University of Minnesota, he also won a championship with Indianapolis of the Central Hockey League. Mike Greeder was inducted as a member of the Toledo Goaldiggers.

ANDREW WILLIAMSON

Forward - Toledo Storm (1997-2002)

Hailing from Thorold, Ontario, Williamson played 250 games for the Toledo Storm and ranks second in goals (190) and points (328) in team history. He was named to the first-team ECHL All-Star twice and was the league's Most Valuable Player in 2000. During the 1999-2000 season, Williamson scored 63 goals in 63 games while adding 39 assists for 102 points. Those 63 goals also rank as the highest-single season goal mark in Storm history and the second-most in Toledo hockey history. His scoring was so prolific in 1999-2000 that he figured in 48% of every Storm goal that season. Andrew Williamson was inducted as a member of the Toledo Storm.

EVAN RANKIN

Forward - Toledo Walleye (2009-12, 2015-17)

Rankin retired in 2017 as the all-time leading goal scorer in Toledo Walleye history with 111. His 238 games played, and 214 points were second all-time for the franchise, while his 103 assists ranked third. The Portage, Michigan native played collegiate hockey at the University of Notre Dame and spent five years with the Walleye. During that time, he twice scored five goals in a game, and several of his highlights were featured on ESPN's SportsCenter. In his final professional season (2016-17), he helped Toledo capture the ECHL's Brabham Cup for the best regular season record. Evan Rankin was inducted as a member of the Toledo Walleye.

SHANE BERSCHBACH

Forward - Toledo Walleye (2014-2020)

Blessed with elite speed and an ability to see the whole game, Berschbach was one of the best ECHL players of his era. A native of Clawson, Michigan, he retired in 2021 as the Walleye's all-time leader in games played (376), goals (116), assists (277) and points (393). In six seasons with Toledo, he played in the most playoff games (79), had the most playoff assists (50) and totaled the most playoff points (73) in Walleye history. He led the ECHL in assists (68 in 72 games) during the 2016-17 season. He helped the Walleye secure the Brabham Cup twice (2015 and 2017) and led the league in playoff scoring in 2014-15 (25 points in 21 games) and finished second in playoff scoring in 2016-17 (17 points in 17 games). Shane Berschbach was inducted as a member of the Toledo Walleye.

Watch Videos

The inductees, along with other Toledo hockey greats, will be celebrated throughout Toledo Hockey Heritage Weekend on January 23-25. The event will include Walleye games with specialty jerseys, giveaways, and alumni autographs on Friday, January 23, and Sunday, January 24. More information can be found here.

In between the weekend games, on Saturday evening, will be the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. More details will be announced soon.

Presented by Central Midwest Carpenters







ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.