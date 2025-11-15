Two Goals from Tanner Dickinson Leads Walleye to a Win in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH - The Toledo Walleye took tonight's game against the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center by a score of 5-2, as Tanner Dickinson netted two goals for the Walleye and Liam Soulière recorded his first professional win in net, stopping 20 of 22 shots he faced. Jordan Ernst scored a penalty shot, Will Hillman netted his third short-handed goal of the season, Nate Roy had the game-winning goal, Chad Hillebrand had two assists, and Riley McCourt extended his point streak.

How it Happened:

Cincinnati got an early chance at the power play, as Toledo took a hooking penalty just 1:37 into the game. The Cyclones took advantage 7 seconds in as Justin Vaive buried a shot off the skate of Will MacKinnon.

Toledo got their first chance at the power play on a boarding call halfway through the first period, as they convert after a scramble at the net. Tanner Dickinson tapped the puck for his third goal of the season on the power play, with assists from Denis Smirnov and Riley McCourt. McCourt extended his point streak to 7 consecutive games with his assist.

Justin Vaive and Will MacKinnon dropped the gloves late in the first period, each drawing five-minute major penalties for the fight. Toledo was awarded a penalty shot with 1:18 to go in the first period, as Jordan Ernst capitalized on the opportunity to score his second goal of the season and Toledo's second penalty shot goal of the year.

Each team had a goal on the power play in the first, as the period ended with Toledo leading Cincinnati 14 to 9 in shots on goal.

Toledo got another chance at the power play four minutes into the second period but could not covert this time. Cincinnati briefly thought they tied the game, but after a review the officials found that Gunnarwolfe Fontaine kicked the puck into the net. Not too much later, Nate Roy scored his second goal of the season at the 8:04 mark of the second with an assist from Tanner Kelly.

Cincinnati went back on the power play after a slashing penalty by Toledo; however, Will Hillman scored his third short-handed goal and Toledo's 7th such goal of the season with an assist from Chad Hillebrand, putting the Walleye up 4-1 as Toledo successfully killed off the penalty at hand. Toledo kept Cincinnati off the scoresheet in the second period, leading the game 4-1 and leading in shots 25-17.

The third period started off with coincidental minor penalties (hooking to Cincinnati and interference to Toledo), leading to 4-on-4 hockey for 2 minutes, which neither team scored on.

Cincinnati added on a goal with five minutes to go in the game to bring them within two. The Cyclones brought the extra attacker out with two minutes to go in an effort to tie the game, but Tanner Dickinson scored his second goal of the night and fourth of the year on the empty net. Chad Hillebrand and Brandon Hawkins got the assists to ice the game. Cole Fraser and Nick Andrews scrapped, both receiving five-minute majors and Fraser getting the additional minor penalty for instigating, putting Toledo on a power play in the final minute of the game.

Toledo held on to win the game, outshooting Cincinnati 37-22. Toledo's power play was 1-for-3, maintaining their 33% power play this season; and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 with a short-handed goal.

Three Stars:

1 - F Nate Roy, TOL (GWG)

2 - F Will Hillman, TOL (SHG)

3 - F Justin Vaive, CIN (PPG)

What's Next:

The Walleye will come back home tomorrow night to take on the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time this season. In eight contests in the 2024-25 season, the Walleye posted a 5-3-0-0 record against the Komets and will look to further improve on that this season. Puck drop for tomorrow's game at Huntington Center is set for 7:15 PM.







