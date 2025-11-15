Savannah Downs Norfolk for Road Victory
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates earned their first road win of the season Friday night, defeating the Norfolk Admirals 5-2.
Savannah opened the scoring with a power-play tally from Nicholas Zabaneh, who buried a rebound off a point shot from Evan Nause to make it 1-0. Logan Drevitch collected the secondary assist.
The Ghost Pirates doubled their lead with their first shorthanded goal of the season at 13:20, as Liam Walsh finished a setup from Nick Granowicz to give Savannah a 2-0 advantage heading into intermission.
Savannah extended the lead early in the second period when Josh Lopina won an offensive-zone draw and Robert Mastrosimone fired a shot into the top-left corner to make it 3-0 at 3:56.
Just under two minutes later, Drevitch tipped home a feed from Chris Lipe to push the lead to 4-0. Riley Hughes also earned an assist on the play.
Norfolk found the board late in the period when a centering pass from Kristof Papp deflected off a body and in, cutting the deficit to 4-1. Jack O'Leary and Jayden Dureau picked up assists. The Admirals outshot Savannah 25-9 in the second period.
Norfolk tightened the game late in the third when Dureau tapped in a pass from O'Leary with 2:33 remaining, making it 4-2. Ben Zlotty recorded the secondary assist.
Granowicz sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute.
Michael Simpson delivered a stellar performance in net, stopping 37 of 39 shots in the victory.
The Ghost Pirates return to action tomorrow for a rematch against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
