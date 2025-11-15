Golder, Rizzo Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Take Point in Overtime Loss to Thunder, 4-3
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (6-2-2-0, 14 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Adirondack Thunder (5-2-1-1, 10 PTS) in overtime, 4-3, at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday, November 14th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-2-1-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal with 29 saves on 33 shots faced while Thunder netminder Jeremy Brodeur (3-0-1-0) earned the win in goal with 29 saves on 32 shots faced.
Adirondack scored the game's opening two goals with Matt Salhany (2) breaking the scoreless tie at 15:14 in the first period and Justin Taylor (3) scoring at 7:05 into the second. Jake Willets (1) put Reading on the board in the final 17 seconds of the middle frame to cut the deficit in half entering the third period, 2-1.
Robbie Stucker (1) tied the game 2:36 into the third period for Reading before each team exchange a goal with the Thunder restoring their one-goal lead, 4-3, at 6:30 on Taylor's (4) second goal of the game before Ben Meehan (2) evened the score for Reading again at 8:41, 3-3.
Reading's fifth post-regulation game in 10 total contests this season lasted 14 seconds, as Salhany (3) beat Petruzzelli for his second goal of the game to net the game-winning goal in the extra session.
With the overtime loss, Reading falls to 3-2 in post-regulation games and have earned a point in eight of their 10 games this season.
The Royals continue a three-game weekend on Saturday, November 15th at 7:00 p.m. against Adirondack before hosting the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, November 16th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
