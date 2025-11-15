Blades Come Back to Grab 3-2 Win in Greenville

Florida Everblades forward Reid Duke vs. the the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A late power-play goal from Kyle Betts helped propel the Florida Everblades to a hard earned 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Friday night.

Both teams broke through in the opening frame, marking the first goals of the series scored outside the second period. After Florida registered the first three shots, Greenville struck first as Ryan O'Reilly netted his first as a Swamp Rabbit, a short-handed tally 6:45 into the period. The Everblades answered with 5:56 remaining, as Sean Allen buried his first of the year off an offensive zone faceoff win from Anthony Beauchamp in his Blades debut against his former club. Despite the 1 to 1 score at the break, Florida controlled play throughout the first, outshooting Greenville 13 to 4.

Unlike Wednesday morning, there was no scoring in the middle stanza despite Florida once again controlling the pace of play outshooting Greenville 16 to 6. Swamp Rabbits netminder Mattias Sholl was a key factor in keeping the game tied at one, backstopping Greenville through both Everblades power plays in the period and making six saves on the penalty kill to send the game to the final 20 minutes still deadlocked. Greenville nearly recaptured the lead with what would have been its second short-handed strike of the night, but Cam Johnson answered for the visitors, shutting down Ryan O'Hara's breakaway bid.

Ryan O'Reilly's second of the game, a power play goal at the 10:12 mark of the third period, restored Greenville's lead. Florida did not waste much time responding, as Ben Brar cashed in his first of the season just 1:26 later to bring the game back even at two. Kyle Betts' fourth of the year gave the Blades their first lead of the night with 2:11 remaining in regulation, converting on the power play. Florida has now scored a power play goal in four straight games and is 7-0-0-1 this season when capitalizing on the man advantage.

The Blades will go for the series sweep tomorrow afternoon when the puck drops at 4:05 p.m. ET from Bon Secours Wellness Arena to close out the three game set against Greenville.

Blades Bites

With Florida's victory on Friday night over Greenville the Blades own the best road record in the league with a 6-1-0-0 mark.

The Blades have outshot their opponent in 10 of 12 contests this season including all seven road games.

