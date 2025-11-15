Rush Shut out in Indy
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(FISHERS, Ind.)- The Rapid City Rush suffered their second shutout of the season, falling 3-0 to the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center on Friday.
The Fuel took a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Jesse Tucker and Jadon Joseph. After a scoreless second, Dustin Manz put the game away with an empty net goal late in the third.
Rapid City's best chances came on a second-period 5-on-3 opportunity. Indy goaltender Owen Flores stoned Briley Wood on back-to-back one-timers from the left side, and the Fuel went on to kill the penalties.
The Rush offense struggled to get going and did not garner many opportunities at even strength all game, a very uncharacteristic showing from the same group which had scored nine goals in their prior two games.
A couple positives for the Rush, despite the most frustrating game of the season: Rapid City did not play shorthanded all game, and Arsenii Sergeev played well in net with 26 saves.
Additionally, the two new additions played their first games in Rush uniforms tonight. Forward Darian Pilon and defenseman Bobby Russell came over from Toledo in a Tuesday trade and joined the team on Thursday.
The Rush can make it a three-point week with a victory in tomorrow's series finale.
Next game: Saturday, November 15 at Indy. 7:00 p.m. EST puck drop from Fishers Event Center.
The Rapid City Rush take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 21st and 22nd! Saturday, November 22nd is Rapid City Peaches Night, presented by Veteran Roofing, and features specialty jerseys with a live auction postgame. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
Rapid City Rush center Chaz Smedsrud
