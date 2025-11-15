Thunder Slow Down Royals 4-3 in OT

Published on November 14, 2025

GLENS FALLS - Justin Taylor and Matt Salhany each scored twice as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals in overtime, 4-3, in front of the second sellout crowd of the year on Friday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Matt Salhany opened the scoring in the first period with 4:46 remaining. Ryan Wheeler kept the puck in the offensive zone and sent a pass to Alex Campbell in the left circle. Campbell's shot was tipped by Salhany into the net for the lead. The goal was Salhany's second of the year and Adirondack took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Adirondack struck on the power play in the second period to take a two-goal lead. Brannon McManus' shot was denied by goaltender Keith Petruzzelli, but Justin Taylor was there for the rebound and scored his third of the year. Taylor's goal came 7:05 into the second with assists from McManus and Luke Reid for a 2-0 lead.

Late in the second, Reading got on the board as Jake Willets sent a wrist shot through traffic in front of the net and by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Willet's first of the year with assists from Jeremy Michel and Artem Kulakov with just over 16 seconds left. Adirondack took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

The Royals tied the game early in the third period as Robbie Stucker sent a shot from the point just under the crossbar and into the net for his first of the year. Assists were credited to Carson Golder and Massimo Rizzo at the 2:36 mark to even the score 2-2.

Justin Taylor scored his second of the night on a loose puck in front of the net to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead. Luke Reid and Jeremy Hanzel were awarded the assists on Taylor's fourth of the year at 6:30 of the final period.

Just over two minutes later, Ben Meehan cashed in on the power play to tie the game at three for the Royals. Meehan tipped in a pass from Carson Golder for his second of the year at 8:41 of the third period to even the score 3-3.

In overtime, Matt Salhany took a pass from Jeremy Hanzel and skated down the left side shooting the puck over the left shoulder of Keith Petruzzelli for his second of the game and the 4-3 win. Hanzel collected the lone assist just 14 seconds into the extra time. Jeremy Brodeur picked up the win in net, stopping 29 of 32 shots.

