Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, November 15th - Game 11/72

Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (6-2-2-0, 14 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a home-and-home two-game set against the Adirondack Thunder (5-2-1-1, 12 pts) at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 15th at 7:00 p.m.

The Royals host the Wheeling Nailers, opening a four-game series with Wheeling, on Sunday, November 16th at 3:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 18th at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game eleven of the regular season having earned a point in eight of their ten games with a record of 6-2-2-0 for 14 points. Previously, Readig fell to Adirondack in overtime at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday, November 14th, 4-3.

Last time at home, Reading split their home opener weekend against Trois-Rivières with a opener loss, 2-1, on Saturday, November 8th before downing the Lions in a shootout, 3-2, on Sunday, November 9th.

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (5) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (10) and points (12).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack has opened their regular season 5-2-1-1 for 12 points and have earned a point in six of their last seven games (4-1-1-1). Prior to their overtime victory over the Royals, the Thunder took the finale of a three-game series at Norfolk, 6-2, on Sunday, November 9th after dropping the first two games of the set in regulation on Friday, November 7th, 4-1, and Saturday, November 8th in overtime, 3-2.

ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Utica Comets (AHL), Adirondack is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Sylvain Cloutier (5-2-2), named the fifth Head Coach in team history on July 8th. On the ice, the Thunder are led by forward Brennan McManus in goals (5) while forward Dylan Wendt leads the team is assists (8) and points (11).

