Butcher, Golder Record Gordie Howe Hat-Tricks, Royals Thump Thunder, 7-3
Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (7-2-2-0, 16 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder (5-3-1-1, 10 PTS), 7-3, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 15th.
Goaltender Yaniv Perets (2-0-1-0) earned the win in goal with 29 saves on 33 shots faced while Thunder netminder Tyler Brennan (2-2-1-0) earned the win in goal with 24 saves on 27 shots faced.
Reading took a 3-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes on a three-goal first period with lamplighters from Cam Cook (2), Brandon Saigeon (5) and Alec Butcher. Brannon McManus (6) scored for Adirondack on the power play at 9:26 that tied the score, 1-1, before Saigeon's and Butcher's goals.
Both teams exchanged goals in the second period with Kyle Haskins (4) scoring at 8:46 before Brian Carrabes (2) cut the Adirondack deficit back to two, 4-2.
Reading rattled off three goals to open the third period with Liam Devlin (1), Carson Golder (6) and Alec Butcher registering multi-point games, including a Gordie Howe Hat Trick (one goal, one assist and one fighting major) for Golder and Butcher.
Adirondack scored a late goal at 18:26 by Jimmy Dowd Jr. (3) that concluded the 10-goal game with Reading registering seven or more goals for the second time in eleven games this season (8 goals vs Greensboro 10/25).
With the win, Reading improved to 2-1-0 at home and have earned a point in nine of their 11 games this season.
The Royals continue a three-game weekend against the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, November 16th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
