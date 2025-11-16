Knight Monsters End Extended Road Trip with Big Win over Gargoyles 5-1

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, end their 11-game road trip with a big 5-1 victory over the Greensboro Gargoyles.

Tahoe scored in the opening 90 seconds of the game as Sloan Stanick notched his 10th goal of the season to make it 1-0 Tahoe, which would be the score heading into the first intermission.

In the second, Adam Pitters made a beautiful stick move to work in and bury a chance to extend the Tahoe lead to a pair of goals. That goal from Pitters was his first of the season. However, in the final five seconds of the frame, Ethan Leyh got a back-door feed from Anthony Rinaldi to cut the lead in half as the Knight Monsters led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

In the third, Tahoe put the game to rest. Jake McGrew scored at the 3:47 mark to make it 3-1, and after a second goal from Stanick on a sharp-angle chance, and a breakaway goal for Jake Durflinger, the Knight Monsters ran away with the game en route to a 5-1 win.

Cameron Whitehead had a highlight-worthy night in net as he turned away 24 of 25 Gargoyles shots.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 10:20 am.







