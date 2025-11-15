Rush Game Notes: November 15, 2025 - Rush at Indy Fuel

(FISHERS, Ind.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, can take home three out of a possible six points with a win against the Indy Fuel in the series finale. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. MST) on Saturday at Fishers Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush suffered their second shutout of the season, falling 3-0 to the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center on Friday. The Fuel took a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Jesse Tucker and Jadon Joseph. After a scoreless second, Dustin Manz put the game away with an empty net goal late in the third. Rapid City's best chances came on a second-period 5-on-3 opportunity. Indy goaltender Owen Flores stoned Briley Wood on back-to-back one-timers from the left side, and the Fuel went on to kill the penalties.

SOME POSITIVES

A few bright spots in an otherwise frustrating game: the Rush did not play shorthanded at any point, Arsenii Sergeev performed well in net with 26 saves, Rapid City returned to a full lineup, and possession time was just about even between the two teams.

TWO FISH

Forward Darian Pilon and defenseman Bobby Russell made their Rush debuts after being acquired from Toledo on Tuesday. Pilon showed his gritty style of play, drawing matching roughing calls in the third period, while Russell earned some power play time in his first game.

CAN STILL MAKE IT THREE

Even with the results the first two games, the Rush can leave Indy with three points if they win tonight. Rapid City has earned a win in each of the first four series, pending the outcome here.

SHUFFLED THE DECK

Dave Smith rearranged all four of his forward lines before the start of the third period last night. According to tonight's line chart, all four lines- and two of the defensive pairs- will be different from how they were drawn up yesterday. Most notably, Brett Davis takes the first-line center spot between Ryan Wagner and Blake Bennett.

A CAREER-BEST

Ryan Wagner's career-long five-game goal streak and eight-game point streak both came to an end with the Rush being held off the board last night. He has a point in every game this season except the two shutout losses.

