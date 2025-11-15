Game Day Preview: Star Wars Night in Allen

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans surround the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans surround the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the third game in a row against their division rival the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:10 PM. The Americans earned a point in an overtime loss in Tulsa last Sunday.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Game Producer: John Beifuss

On-Ice Reporter: Isabella Keaton

Game Stats: Matthew McDowell

Next Home Game: Wednesday, December 3rd vs Utah Grizzlies, 10:30 AM CST

Americans Earn a Point in OT Loss: The Allen Americans dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Tulsa Oilers last Sunday afternoon in the second game of a back-to-back with the Oilers. The game was tied on three different occasions. The Americans had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before the Oilers tied the game at 2-2 and eventually went on top 3-2 in the second period. Brayden Watts evened the score again in the third period with his fourth goal of the season. The game would need extra time going to OT and it was the Oilers claiming the extra point as Adam McMaster ended the game at the 3:46 mark of overtime, his fifth goal of the season. It was Tulsa's fifth win in a row. The Americans have dropped two straight games.

Seven and Counting: Marco Costantini made his seventh straight start last Sunday afternoon stopping 27 Tulsa shots in a 4-3 overtime loss. Ottawa Senators contracted goaltender Jackson Parsons remains in the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators. Landry Laird remains the emergency backup goalie for the Americans. Laird lives in the DFW area. He was born in Gunter, Texas.

Third Time's a Charm: For the third time this season an Americans player has scored a hat trick. Brayden Watts became the latest Americans player to put three pucks in the net scoring his second, third and fourth goals of the year last Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. Mark Duarte and Harrison Blaisdell have also had hat tricks this season for the Americans.

Big Month: Brayden Watts has been the hottest Americans player of late. The second-year Americans forward has nine points in his last five games (3 goals and 6 assists).

From the Affiliation: The Belleville Senators have signed Americans forward Mark Duarte to a player tryout contract. Duarte has played in two games so far for the Senators. Jackson Parsons is 1-0 with Belleville and has a 0.968 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Overall: 4-3-2

Home: 3-2-1

Away: 1-1-1

Last 10: 4-3-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (4) Brayden Watts

Assists: (6) Brayden Watts and Andre Anania

Points: (10) Brayden Watts

+/- (+3) Brad Morrison

PIM's (17) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Tulsa Oilers:

Overall: 6-4-0

Home: 3-3-0

Away: 3-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (5) Josh Nelson

Assists: (6) Jeremie Biakabutuka

Points: (8) Josh Nelson

+/-: (+7) Mike McKee

PIM's (29) Mike McKee

