Gratton and Keyser Shine in Utah's 4-3 Road Win at Idaho

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies got two goals from Tyler Gratton and Kyle Keyser saved 41 of 44 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-3 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on a Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Utah got on the board as Stepan Timofeyev fired a one-timer from the left circle on a pass from Griffin Ness 7:50 into the contest. Tyler Gratton scored from the left circle 15:09 in to extend Utah's lead. Utah led 2-0 after one frame.

Gratton redirected a Garrett Pyke shot for a power play goal 8:06 into the second period. Idaho's Kaleb Pearson scored from the right wing 17:52 into the second period. Utah scored the eventual game winner 19:56 in on a four-on-four goal as Ness found a cutting Reed Lebster. For Lebster it's his team leading sixth goal of the season.

Idaho tried to climb back in the game as they got goals from Brendan Hoffman 8:32 in and Francesco Arcuri 10:24 in. Utah held on despite a Steelheads rally as the Grizzlies get 41 saves from Kyle Keyser, including 11 in the third period to secure the victory. Keyser has saved 70 of 73 in his two games for Utah.

Idaho outshot Utah 44 to 18. Former Grizzlies goaltender Jake Barczewski stopped 14 of 18 in his Idaho debut.

Special teams played a factor as Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kills. Utah's record goes to 5-6-2 on the season, and with the loss the Steelheads go to 6-6-1.

The rubber match of the three-game series is at Idaho Central Arena on Sunday at 4 pm. It will be the Grizzlies final regular season game ever in the state of Idaho. Utah returns to Maverik Center for a three-game series vs Allen on November 26, 28-29. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Tyler Gratton (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 4 shots.

2. Kyle Keyser (Utah) - 41 of 44 saves.

3. Charlie Dodero (Idaho) - 2 assists.







