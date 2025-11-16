Rush Come from Behind, Stun Indy, 2-1

Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner on game night

(FISHERS, Ind.)- The Rapid City Rush scored twice in the third period to come from behind and defeat the Indy Fuel, 2-1, at Fishers Event Center on Saturday.

After a shutout loss yesterday, the Rush played a much better game defensively, anchored by Connor Murphy in net. The two teams were scoreless through two periods, the first such instance in a Rush game this season.

Indy struck first, taking the lead with 14 minutes remaining on a Jadon Joseph wrist shot from the right wing.

With their backs against the wall and having not scored in close to seven periods, Rapid City responded. Ryan Wagner sniped a tight angle shot up high on Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks to tie the game with 10 minutes left. Then, with 3:09 to play, Ryan Chyzowski banked a puck off a Fuel defenseman and into the net, a goal which stood as the game-winner.

It was never going to be easy for the Rush. Blake Bennett took a delay of game penalty with 2:22 remaining, putting the Fuel on a lengthy 6-on-4 advantage. The Rush put forth their best penalty kill of the season, only allowing two shots on net for the remainder of the game and sealing the comeback win.

Murphy stood tall in net with 23 saves on 24 shots. The third-year pro picks up his third victory of the season and lowers his goals against average to 2.73. Weeks made 20 saves in the loss for Indy.

The Rush have won a game in each of their first five series of the season, and improved their Saturday record to 4-1.

Next game: Friday, November 21 vs. Kansas City. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

