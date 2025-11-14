Rush Game Notes: November 14, 2025 - Rush at Indy Fuel

Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(FISHERS, Ind.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, look to earn their first win of the series against the Indy Fuel. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. MST) on Friday at Fishers Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush started hot with a three-goal first period, but saw a three-goal lead slip away in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Indy Fuel on Wednesday. Matt Hubbarde and Chaz Smedsrud scored their first goals of the season to build a 2-0 first-period lead. Ryan Chyzowski added one late in the first, giving the Rush a 3-1 lead at the first intermission. Ryan Wagner scored in the second period, but the 4-1 advantage would not hold up. Indy put home two goals in a two-minute span before the second period ended, then tied the game on a power play goal early in the third. In overtime, Indy's Lee Lapid deflected a midair centering pass into the net just one minute in. It was the only shot of the OT.

STILL GOT A POINT

Wednesday's game was unquestionably the most lopsided in terms of puck possession, chances, and shots on goal the opposition has had on the Rush all season. Even with that, Rapid City scored four times on just 18 shots- a 22.2% shooting rate- and managed to pick up a standings point.

REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE

The Rush played Wednesday's game with just three forward lines, due to a suspension and various injuries. Parker Bowman returns after being sidelined for one game, Cameron Buhl was activated off injured reserve, and the two new acquisitions from Toledo- forward Darian Pilon and defenseman Bobby Russell- have joined the club and are ready to go tonight.

250 FOR BILLY

Billy Constantinou plays his 250th ECHL game tonight, a plurality of which (107) have come with the Rush. The 24-year-old has showcased his offensive ability throughout his career with 131 total points.

THE DRIVE FOR FIVE

Ryan Wagner upped his career-best scoring streaks when he fired home the Rush's fourth goal of the night on Wednesday. The captain has scored a goal in five consecutive games and pointed in eight straight. He begins play today as the fifth-leading scorer in the ECHL with 14 points in 11 games.

ANOTHER ONE-GOAL GAME?

Say it ain't so: seven of the Rush's first 11 games have been decided by one goal, the most in the ECHL. Rapid City has played four overtimes already, just one back of Tahoe for the league lead. Each of the first five series has featured a one-goal game, and four straight have seen an overtime game.

ON THE BOARD

Matt Hubbarde and Chaz Smedsrud each scored their first goals of the season on Wednesday. The Rush now have 13 different goal scorers this season. 23 players, including Connor Murphy, have a point.

FAMILY TIES

Two members of the Rush have had family members play in Indianapolis. Brett Davis' uncle, Kelly, played four seasons with the Checkers and won two Central Hockey League championships. Kelly Hrudey was Indianapolis' goaltender both years. Ryan Chyzowski's father, Dave, was a 34-goal scorer in his lone season with the Indianapolis Ice in 1996-97. A year later, he would play alongside Dave Smith in Orlando and San Antonio.

