Grizzlies Gameday: November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups at Maverik Center

Idaho Steelheads (5-5-1, 11 points, .450 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (4-5-1, 9 points, .450 point %)

Date: November 14, 2025 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308539-2025-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: November 15, 2025 - Utah at Idaho. Idaho Central Arena. 7:10 pm.

Tonight's Matchup

It's the first of a two city, three games in three days series between the Grizzlies and Steelheads. Neil Shea has a goal in four straight games and a point in 5 straight. It's the third of 7 meetings this season between the division rivals. It's the 244th regular season meeting all-time between Utah and Idaho. The Grizzlies have won 98 regular season games all-time vs Idaho.

Games Next Week

Friday, November 14, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena. The 154th time these teams have met in Boise in either the preseason, regular season or postseason.

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Utah at Idaho. 4:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena. Grizzlies final regular season appearance ever at Idaho Central Arena. It's the first time Utah has played at Idaho on a Sunday since November 5, 2006, a game Idaho won 4-1. That was just Utah's seventh game all-time at Idaho.

Games This Week

Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Utah 4 Wichita 6 - Evan Friesen and Stepan Timofeyev each scored 1 goal and 1 assist. Danny Dzhaniyev had 2 assists. Jack Ricketts and Neil Shea each scored a goal. Dzhaniyev, Colby Enns, Friesen, Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Timofeyev were each a +1. Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play, Wichita was 1 for 5. Utah outshot Wichita 30 to 24 and 22 to 11 after the first period.

Friday, November 7, 2025 - Utah 2 Wichita 0 - Kyle Keyser earned a 29 save shutout. Luke Manning and Neil Shea each scored a goal. Utah outshot Wichita 32 to 29. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Danny Dzhaniyev is fifth among league rookies with 29 shots on goal. He scored his first three professional goals on October 30 vs Jacksonville.

John Gelatt scored his first multiple point game with 1 goal and 1 assist on October 30.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 6 of his last 8 games. Gratton leads Utah with 6 assists.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 5 assists in 7 games this season. He is tied for 2nd among league rookies with 3 power play assists.

Kyle Keyser earned a 29 save shutout in his Utah debut on November 7 at Wichita. It's his second career ECHL shutout. He has 3 AHL shutouts and 1 in the KHL.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with 9 points (5g, 4a). Lebster has a 18.5 shooting %. Lebster has a point in 5 of his last 7 games (5g, 3a).

Neil Shea has a goal in 4 straight games. Shea is second on the club with 8 points (4g, 4).

Dylan Wells stopped all 46 Idaho shots on October 24. Wells is the first goaltender since Garrett Metcalf (October 19-22, 2023) to be named ECHL goaltender of the week..

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has scored 28 goals this season and has allowed 28 goals. Utah has had four players score their first professional goals this season (Danny Dzhaniyev, Christian Felton, John Gelatt, Jack Ricketts). Utah's Penalty Kill is 29 for 33 (87.9%). Utah's team save % is .911. Utah has outscored opponents 17 to 14 on the road this season (6 games). Utah has had 60 hat tricks since the beginning of the 2006-07 season. Utah is outscoring opponents 10 to 7 in the second period and 10 to 9 in the third period. Utah is 4-0-1 when either leading or tied after 2 periods.

Former Grizzlies Head Coach Jason Christie Inducted to ECHL Hall of Fame

The ECHL announced on Thursday that the 2026 inductees for the ECHL Hall of Fame are Jeff Campbell, Jason Christie, Riley Gill and Mark Turner.

Christie was the first head coach for the Grizzlies during their ECHL era from 2005-2008. Christie led Utah to the Western Conference Finals in 2008 as the Grizzlies went 32-30-10 and defeated Fresno and Victoria before losing to Las Vegas.

In three seasons with Utah, Christie won 90 regular season and 8 playoff games.

Kyle Keyser Earns a Shutout in Grizzlies Debut

Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped all 29 Wichita shots in a Utah 2-0 victory on November 7. It was Keyser's sixth professional shutout. He has 3 shutouts in his time in the AHL including one this season with Colorado. He now has 2 ECHL shutouts and 1 in Russia during the 2024-25 season.

Keyser was reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 3rd.

In 76 career AHL games he has a record of 31-28-19 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Keyser spent time from 2019-2024 with the AHL's Providence Bruins and the ECHL's Maine Mariners. In three games with Colorado this season he had a 2-1 record with a .937 save percentage and a 1.34 goals-against average.

Defenseman Connor Kelley Reassigned to Grizzlies

Defenseman Connor Kelley has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Kelley was a 7th round draft pick (204th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021. Kelley played for the U.S. National Under -17 and Under 18 teams from 2018-2020.

Kelley played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for two seasons from 2020-2022, scoring 5 goals and 11 assists in 64 games. Kelley was part of the UMD Bulldogs 2021 Frozen Four club. Kelley transferred to Providence College, where he played for three seasons from 2022-2025. Kelley was positive in the plus/minus category in all five college seasons and had a combined +34 rating.

He appeared in 2 games with the Colorado Eagles this season and has 1 assist and a +1 rating. Kelley is from Maple Grove, Minnesota and has good size at 6'1" and 201 pounds. Kelley will wear number 74 for the Grizzlies.

Recent Transactions

November 13 - Defenseman Connor Kelley Reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

November 4 - Grizzlies release goaltender Jake Barczewski.

November 3- Grizzlies trade goaltender Dryden McKay to the Bloomington Bison for goaltender Jake Barczewski.

November 3 - Goaltender Kyle Keyser reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

October 29, 2025 - Defenseman Saige Weinstein reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

October 23, 2025 - Utah acquired forward Stepan Timofeyev in a trade from Greenville for the rights to forward Dante Sheriff.

Four Grizzlies Have Scored First Professional Goals

There have been four Grizzlies skaters who have scored their first professional goals this season.

October 18 - Jack Ricketts.

October 19 - Christian Felton.

October 25 - John Gelatt.

October 30 - Danny Dzhaniyev.

AHL/NHL Contract Guys

There are five players with AHL contracts with the Colorado Eagles (Evan Friesen, Garrett Pyke, Connor Kelley, Rilen Koavcevic, Neil Shea) and three players with AHL contracts with the Tucson Roadrunners (Maksim Barbashev, Jack Ricketts, Dylan Wells). Utah also has one player with an NHL Contract (Saige Weinstein).

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 4-5-1

Home record: 1-3

Road record: 3-2-1

Win percentage: .450

Standings Points: 9

Last 10: 4-5-1

Streak: 1-0

Goals per game: 2.80 (21st) Goals for: 28

Goals against per game: 2.80 (Tied 12th) Goals Against: 28

Shots per game: 28.60 (19th) Total Shots: 286

Shots against per game: 31.50 (19th) Total Shots: 315

Power Play: 6 for 37 - 16.2 % (20th)

Penalty Kill: 29 for 33 - 87.9 % (8th)

Penalty Minutes: 91. 9.10 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 2.

Record When Scoring First: 2-1-1.

Opposition Scores First: 2-4.

Record in One Goal Games: 0-1-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-1

Attendance per game: 3,153.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (5)

Assists: Tyler Gratton (6)

Points: Lebster/Neil Shea (8)

Plus/Minus: Colby Enns/Hansen-Bukata (+3)

PIM: Gratton/Griffin Ness (13)

Power Play Points: Gratton/Hansen-Bukata/Lebster/Shea (3)

Power Play Goals: Shea (3)

Power Play Assists: Gratton/Hansen-Bukata (3)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (29)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (33.3 %) - Minimum 10 shots

Game Winning Goals: Dzhaniyev/Gratton/Luke Manning/Garrett Pyle (1)

Wins: Dylan Wells (2)

Save %: Kyle Keyser (1.000)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (0.00)

Shutouts: Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Neil Shea (4) Luke Manning (1)

Assists: Christian Felton, Tyler Gratton, Reed Lebster (2) Rilen Kovacevic, Garrett Pyke (1)

Points (2 or more): Shea (5) Felton, Gratton, Lebster (2)







