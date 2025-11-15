K-Wings Drop Lavender Ice Tilt with Komets
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-6-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dropped a Lavender Ice tilt to the Fort Wayne Komets (8-2-0-0) at Wings Event Center Friday, 5-3.
The Komets took the initial advantage after a power-play goal at the 5:37 mark of the first period.
Following a Komet goal at the 2:49 mark of the second, rookie defenseman Robby Drazner (1) responded with his first professional goal, firing a top-shelf bullet from just inside the blue line at the 5:41 mark. On the play, forward Antonio Venuto (3) cleaned up the trash from underneath and laced a pass to a waiting Drazner.
After two consecutive Fort Wayne goals at the 8:03 and 14:15 marks, captain Collin Saccoman (1) banged home a rebound at the 17:15 mark to cut the deficit to two. On the play, Andre Ghantous (3) sent the puck to a shooting Nolan Walker (5), and Saccoman banged his first goal of the season into a wide-open net.
Unfortunately, the Komets added another goal with 2:12 left in the period to bring the score to 5-2.
The K-Wings played a much stronger third period, as Saccoman (2) laced a rocket inside the right post for his second goal of the contest at the 4:55 mark. On the set-up, Venuto (4) passed the puck to Zach Okabe (7), who fired a shot that redirected off the goaltender directly to Saccoman in the right circle, bringing the score to 5-3.
Kalamazoo went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, and Luke Pavicich (1-2-0-0) made 35 saves in the contest.
Next up for the K-Wings is the Cincinnati Cyclones (4-5-0-0) at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday at Wings Event Center. It's also time to go big and green, as it's also our Ogre Night game, presented by Discover Kalamazoo! Be one of the first 200 fans and take home a Vidalia onion, celebrate Shrek and let's get swampy!
