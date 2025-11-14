ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that Greensboro's Gabe Blanchard has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #144, Tahoe at Greensboro, on Nov. 13.

Blanchard is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 12:55 of the first period.

Blanchard will miss Greensboro's games vs. Tahoe (Nov. 14 and Nov. 15) and at Worcester (Nov. 22 and Nov. 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







