ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
Published on November 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that Greensboro's Gabe Blanchard has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #144, Tahoe at Greensboro, on Nov. 13.
Blanchard is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 12:55 of the first period.
Blanchard will miss Greensboro's games vs. Tahoe (Nov. 14 and Nov. 15) and at Worcester (Nov. 22 and Nov. 23).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2025
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Saville Recalled to Ontario, Singleton Signs PTO with Cleveland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: November 14, 2025 - Rush at Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Seek Back-To-Back Wins in Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Break Through at Home, Taking Down Tahoe 4-3 in Overtime - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.